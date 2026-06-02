2 Georgia rookies among ‘biggest surprise players’ of NFL offseason

Georgia Bulldogs Daylen Everette, Dillon Bell are opening eyes in Pittsburgh and Minnesota, respectively.
Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (left) celebrates a fumble recovery for a 47-yard touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels during the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. Everette was one of Pittsburgh’s three third-round picks. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia football has produced some of the most impactful rookies in the NFL under
coach Kirby Smart, and it appears the upcoming 2026 season will be no exception.
Former UGA cornerback
Daylen Everette and former receiver Dillon Bell earned rave reviews during their respective team’s OTA workouts, per an ESPN report.
Everette, one of Pittsburgh’s three third-round picks, “turned heads with a larger-than-expected role in minicamp,” per an ESPN Steelers correspondent.
Per a report on the “biggest surprise players” in the NFL offseason, Everette was holding his own against NFL star receiver DK Metcalf and “got his hands on several passes.”
Everette said Metcalf “is a big physical guy, so going against someone like him, it can help me to guard anyone else … I enjoy going against him because I know it’s helping me get better.”
Bell has had “eye-opening” workouts for the Minnesota Vikings, surpassing most expectations after he went undrafted and was
signed as a free agent.
ESPN reports Bell has been working with Minnesota’s second-team offense and is competing for the No. 4 receiver spot in a rotation that includes Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings.
In New York, another former UGA star — and Texas standout — has been impressing to the extent he was chosen as the Jets’ surprise player.
Adonai Mitchell, who helped Georgia win two national championships before transferring to play for the Longhorns, is looking to make an impact entering his third season in the NFL.
Per the ESPN report, Mitchell has solidified himself as the Jets’ No. 2 receiver by showing a “firm grasp” of the offense and flashing his vertical speed.
“(Mitchell’s) chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith was quickly apparent,” ESPN correspondent Rich Cimini penned. “Mitchell should be a nice complement to Garrett Wilson.”