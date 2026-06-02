2 Georgia rookies among ‘biggest surprise players’ of NFL offseason

Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (left) celebrates a fumble recovery for a 47-yard touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels during the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. Everette was one of Pittsburgh’s three third-round picks. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Daylen Everette, Dillon Bell are opening eyes in Pittsburgh and Minnesota, respectively.

Daylen Everette, Dillon Bell are opening eyes in Pittsburgh and Minnesota, respectively.

Georgia football has produced some of the most impactful rookies in the NFL under coach Kirby Smart, and it appears the upcoming 2026 season will be no exception.

Former UGA cornerback Daylen Everette and former receiver Dillon Bell earned rave reviews during their respective team’s OTA workouts, per an ESPN report.

Everette, one of Pittsburgh’s three third-round picks, “turned heads with a larger-than-expected role in minicamp,” per an ESPN Steelers correspondent.

Per a report on the “biggest surprise players” in the NFL offseason, Everette was holding his own against NFL star receiver DK Metcalf and “got his hands on several passes.”