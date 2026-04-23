Hawks back at home: How to watch their NBA playoff games vs. the Knicks

Knicks guard Miles McBride tries to drive past Hawks guard CJ McCollum during the first half of Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Monday, April 20, 2026, in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

CJ McCollum carried the Hawks to victory with a game-high 32 points, including six in the final two-plus minutes. He’s averaging a team-best 29 points and 3.5 assists in the series.

The Hawks return to State Farm Arena on Thursday night after stealing home-court advantage with a come-from-behind victory against the Knicks on Monday night.

Thursday’s Game 3 will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video with a tip time of 7 p.m. Game 4 in Atlanta is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed by NBC/Peacock.

Other Game 3s scheduled for Thursday include Cleveland at Toronto, with the Raptors looking to get their first win in the series, and Denver at Minnesota, with that series tied at 1-1. Both games will also be available on Prime Video at 8 and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

A few tickets remain for the games in Atlanta, and you can find them on Ticketmaster.

No. 6 Hawks vs. No. 3 Knicks (best of seven)

Game 1: Knicks 113, Hawks 102 (Knicks lead 1-0)