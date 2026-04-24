Georgia Tech Georgia Tech’s Keylan Rutledge picked No. 28 by Houston Texans Offensive lineman becomes first Tech first-round pick since 2010. Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge speaks to members of the media during Georgia Tech Pro Day at John Brock Football Practice Facility, Friday, March, 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By AJC Sports 23 minutes ago Share

Keylan Rutledge made a little history on Thursday night. The offensive lineman became the first Georgia Tech player selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 16 years, as the Texans selected him 26th overall.

Houston traded up two spots, swapping with the Bills, to make the selection. “He’s a player I think the whole building collectively felt strongly about,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. Rutledge was a third-team All-America and first-team All-ACC selection last season and started all 13 games at right guard. He didn’t allow a sack, and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just six hurries in 872 snaps. Georgia Tech has had 12 players selected in the first round, most recently defensive end Derrick Morgan (16th overall by the Titans) and receiver Demaryius Thomas (22nd overall by the Broncos), in 2010.

“The things that stand out about him — toughness, violence, physicality, playing style, his intelligence,” Caserio said. “Basically, the guy wants to step on your throat on every play, which I would say sort of embodies what our football team is about, the way we play.”

Rutledge was part of an offensive line that helped the Yellow Jackets rank in the top 25 nationally in rushing offense and top five in fewest sacks allowed. He’s projected to boost a Texans offensive line that has struggled in the interior. They have veterans Wyatt Teller and Ed Ingram at the guard positions, but Rutledge could provide a more long-term solution. Caserio believes his physical style of play will help improve the team’s running game after their offseason trade for running back David Montgomery. Though Rutledge spent most of his time in college at right guard, he said he’s comfortable playing both guard spots and center, and he’s ready to fight for a spot in the starting lineup this season. “I’m a competitor,” he said. “I’m going to come in and compete. That’s what got me here.” It’s the first time the Texans have taken a player in the first round since drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. with the second and third picks in 2023.

Rutledge began his career at Middle Tennessee before transferring to Georgia Tech after two seasons. Rutledge’s career was derailed because of a serious foot injury he sustained in a car accident in Dec. 2023. The injury led to a bone infection and kept him out of all offseason workouts and spring practice before his junior season. “When it happened, it could have been a lot worse,” he said. “It was a process ... (but) I battled back and found a way to get back out there.” Caserio said his rise from Middle Tennessee to Georgia Tech and what he went through to fight back from his injury are emblematic of who he is as a person. “He’s a really great kid,” Caserio said. “He cares a lot about football, and he’s overcome some things.”