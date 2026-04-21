Georgia Bulldogs Georgia Bulldogs show how Kaiden Prothro fits into the offense The highly touted freshman had 5 catches for 46 yards and a TD in the spring game. Georgia tight end Kaiden Prothro (center) gets in position during the G-Day spring game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — One of the more fascinating questions about Georgia football’s top newcomers was how the Bulldogs will utilize Kaiden Prothro. At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he’s got the body of a tight end. He was recruited as such, with Todd Hartley beating out Texas to land the Bowdon native.

But Prothro might not have an immediate path to playing time at tight end. It’s a loaded position group, with Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour and Jaden Reddell all having more experience. Even Colton Heinrich came down with a one-handed catch for a 48-yard gain in Georgia’s spring game. So, Georgia compromised and employed Prothro in the slot position. “He didn’t play all over the place. He played the slot,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at a press conference. “And that’s kind of the only place he played because we wanted him to grow in that position.” Prothro delivered immediately Saturday, finishing the spring game with five receptions and 46 yards receiving. He led all Georgia players in the latter category and tied in the former.

Per my charting of Prothro, he was lined up in the slot on 42 of his 45 snaps. All eight of his targets came when he was in the slot. None of Prothro’s snaps came as a tight end attached to the line of scrimmage.

His penultimate reception of the day resulted in a touchdown, where he used every inch of his massive frame to come down with a contested catch over a hapless Jaylan Morgan. “We think he’s a mismatch,” Smart said of Prothro. “He’s really an elite catch radius guy. He put that on display today. And that kind of summed up his spring in his ability to go make plays on the perimeter. He’s a matchup problem.” For as glowing as the early reviews have been, Georgia knows the road ahead will be difficult for Prothro. There has been a long list of G-Day standouts who have failed to produce during the regular season. In Luckie’s first spring game at Georgia, he caught three passes for 48 yards, looking every bit like a player who could help Georgia.

But an August ankle injury sunk Luckie’s season. He had just two catches for 9 yards while appearing in seven games as a freshman. That 2023 Georgia team had Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey on the roster. This Georgia team does not, which is all the more reason why it needs Prothro to consistently do what he did Saturday. “As a mid-year freshman, especially on the black squad, you’re gonna get opportunities. So, make the most of it,” Luckie said. “You get a ton of reps in this game. And balls are coming to you, and you get an opportunity to make plays, and these coaches are evaluating everything. So, when you get a chance to make a play, make it, because it matters more than you think it does.” Prothro was the No. 38 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was the Bulldogs’ second-highest ranked recruit.

The pass catcher didn’t disappoint the crowd in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs clearly have a plan for Prothro. Having shown he can thrive in man coverage, the next step is being able to better read defenses. “If people don’t play man-to-man, he doesn’t get that,” Smart said. “He’s got to learn how to play the position, which is when they drop zone, where’s the hole? What is my route structure? Where does the quarterback need me to be? Those are finer points that he does not know. But he knows how to see ball, catch ball.” Smart knows opposing teams won’t let Georgia throw it to Prothro as easily as he had it Saturday. Teams will deploy more complex coverages than the vanilla defense Georgia used with its second-stringers during the scrimmage. Prothro’s ceiling is as high as anyone’s on the Georgia team. It’s why the Bulldogs were so eager to get him reps in a way that could fast-track his development.