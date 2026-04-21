Atlanta Braves Former Braves minor leaguer arrested in Florida on vehicular homicide charge 18-year-old Jonathan Matos Morales had played for Atlanta’s rookie affiliate, the Florida Complex League Braves. A Florida trooper said the Braves organization contacted the Highway Patrol when a damaged Ford Mustang believed to be involved in the accident was found at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. (Scott Davidson/flickr/Creative Commons/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

Jonathan Matos Morales, a former player in the Braves organization, was arrested Monday and is being charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. “We are aware that a player who was formerly in our minor league system is under investigation related to a fatal accident that occurred yesterday in Manatee County,” the Braves said in a statement. “Our organization is cooperating fully with authorities and will not have any further comment at this time. Our condolences go to the loved ones of all who were involved.”

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on I-75 in the left lane south of State Road 64 when it entered the middle lane and collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The report said the impact of the collision sent the Trailblazer into the right lane and path of a tractor-trailer driven by Stavan Facey. The tractor-trailer was redirected across all southbound lanes of travel, overturned onto its right side and came to a stop partially in the grass median and across all southbound lanes of I-75. Troopers said Matos Morales stopped briefly after the crashes and then continued southbound on I-75. Facey, 34, died at the scene.

Senior Trooper Kenn Watson told ABC7-TV (Sarasota, Florida) the Braves organization contacted the Highway Patrol when the Ford Mustang was found at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.