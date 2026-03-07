AJC Varsity Pebblebrook uses toughness to turn tables on Hillgrove Big third quarter lifts Falcons to a 70-57 victory and third trip to title game. Pebblebrook's Jaylen Humphrey celebraters a postgame embrace following his team's 70-57 win over Hillgrove in the GHSA Class 6A semifinals at Georgia State's Convocation Center on March 7, 2026.

By Stan Awtrey 13 minutes ago

Pebblebrook coach George Washington knew his team had to be the toughest one on the court to have a chance against a Hillgrove team that had already beaten them three times. Turns out the unranked Falcons were tougher than a Waffle House steak. They used their aggressive man-to-man defense and endless energy on the boards to stifle No. 4 Hillgrove 70-57 on Saturday in the Class 6A semifinal at the Georgia State Convocation Center.

Pebblebrook advances to its third appearance in the final and are looking for its first state title. The Falcons will play for the championship on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum. “We had to be the tougher team,” Washington said. “The other three times they were tougher than we were.” Hillgrove won 72-57 and 73-50 over Pebblebrook in the regular season, then prevailed 66-63 in the Region 3 playoffs, a game the Falcons led in the fourth quarter. “The last one gave us hope,” Washington said. “And any time you give somebody hope, you can always come out fighting. It gave us fight for this one. The kids weren’t afraid of this one. The last one we competed and because it was competitive, it gave us hope.”

Pebblebrook led 25-21 at halftime and overpowered Hillgrove 22-8 in the third quarter.