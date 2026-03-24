Georgia Bulldogs Key Georgia staffer leaving role for job with Atlanta Falcons Steve Drummond was Georgia’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer. Atlanta Falcon's President of Football Matt Ryan smiles during Georgia's NFL Pro Day at Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Steve Drummond, one of the top administrators within the Georgia football program, is leaving for a job with the Atlanta Falcons, he confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Drummond did not specify what his new role would be. Drummond was hired by Georgia in October of 2023 after having previously worked with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Drummond most recently served as Georgia’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer. He also worked as vice president and chief communications officer at Georgia, where he oversaw the organization’s front-facing brands and directed public relations, digital and social media, broadcast video content, community relations, and historical/alum affairs. Drummond was also very involved in Georgia’s name, image and likeness strategy, where he worked with creating opportunities for Georgia athletes to partner with brands and donors. Drummond was frequently seen and involved in media responsibilities, often spending time with Georgia coach Kirby Smart as he arrived and exited press conferences. The Falcons sent a sizable contingent to Athens last week for Georgia’s pro day, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan.

Atlanta took Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and could very well lean on Georgia’s strong group of draft prospects for this upcoming NFL draft.