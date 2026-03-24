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Key Georgia staffer leaving role for job with Atlanta Falcons

Steve Drummond was Georgia’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer.
Atlanta Falcon's President of Football Matt Ryan smiles during Georgia's NFL Pro Day at Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Falcon's President of Football Matt Ryan smiles during Georgia's NFL Pro Day at Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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43 minutes ago

ATHENS — Steve Drummond, one of the top administrators within the Georgia football program, is leaving for a job with the Atlanta Falcons, he confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Drummond did not specify what his new role would be.

Drummond was hired by Georgia in October of 2023 after having previously worked with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Drummond most recently served as Georgia’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer. He also worked as vice president and chief communications officer at Georgia, where he oversaw the organization’s front-facing brands and directed public relations, digital and social media, broadcast video content, community relations, and historical/alum affairs.

Drummond was also very involved in Georgia’s name, image and likeness strategy, where he worked with creating opportunities for Georgia athletes to partner with brands and donors.

Drummond was frequently seen and involved in media responsibilities, often spending time with Georgia coach Kirby Smart as he arrived and exited press conferences.

The Falcons sent a sizable contingent to Athens last week for Georgia’s pro day, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan.

Atlanta took Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and could very well lean on Georgia’s strong group of draft prospects for this upcoming NFL draft.

“I got to talk to Kevin for a while, Matt for a while, and both great guys,” Smart said. “I’ve known them for a long time. They’ve welcomed us to their organization and said, you know, practices are open. You guys can come watch our place. They’ve got a lot of personnel here today. I think they know what this university has to offer and the fact they can get some players from here helps their organization.”

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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