Georgia Tech baseball’s offense stays hot after ACC start

Georgia Tech and Ryan Zuckerman — pictured during batting during the Yellow Jackets' game against Georgia State on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 — have started the season 14-2 after taking two of three from Virginia Tech in both teams' ACC opening series this weekend. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Hokies 16-1 on Friday and 14-5 at home Saturday before losing the final game of the series 9-6, unable to rally after nearly a two-hour rain delay. They are 14-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC.

Despite Sunday’s loss, Georgia Tech — ranked No. 4 by D1Baseball — has put up 214 runs, the most in program history through the first 16 games of the season and the most a Power 4 school has recorded in the BBCOR era (batted ball coefficient of restitution, a standard for bats implemented in 2011). Their 231 hits through 16 games is also a Power 4 record in the BBCOR era.

Although it’s still early in the season, the Yellow Jackets are scoring an average of 13.4 runs per game, outpacing the program record of 10.3 set in 1984.

They’ve also jumped out to a +147 run differential, another program record through the first 16 games.

Georgia Tech hosts West Georgia at 6 p.m. Tuesday before beginning another conference series, facing Clemson on the road Friday.