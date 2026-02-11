AJC Varsity Lovejoy goes with familiar name as next football coach ‘I knew I wanted to be somewhere where I could be home,’ Jabari Wilder said about taking the Lovejoy job. Jabari Wilder was announced as Lovejoy's new head football coach on Tuesday. Wilder served as Lovejoy's offensive coordinator from 2021 to 22 before a three-year stint at powerhouse McEachern. (Courtesy of Jabari Wilder)

Lovejoy has hired a familiar face to return and lead its football team into 2026. Jabari Wilder, who served as Lovejoy’s offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022, returns to the program after a three-year stint at McEachern, where he coached offensive line and served as assistant head coach.

"This is a moment that has probably been kind of brewing in me since my first stint in 2021 with Lovejoy," Wilder told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I've always admired the people there, so it still feels surreal." Wilder said he still knows a lot of teachers and staff members at Lovejoy, including his mother, who has kept in touch with plenty of his former co-workers. "They've actually been fans of McEachern while I've been there, and that's just something unique," Wilder said. "I've been at different places, and I've just never had many people that supported me beyond me being at Lovejoy." Wilder's first stint with Lovejoy wasn't particularly long, but it was effective. The Wildcat offense averaged 32 points per game in 2022, the program's highest average since its last region championship season in 2013.

Wilder will take over for longtime coach Edgar Carson, who led the team for 12 seasons. The Wildcats made the playoffs 11 times under Carson, who stepped down from his position in January.

“The decision was strictly a family decision,” Carson said. “I just want to be able to spend a little more time with my nine-year-old. I want to be able to see (my son Caleb Carson) play ball at Stanford. “I know I did a lot to help a lot of kids, but Lovejoy is a special place. If you cut me open right now, I think I’d bleed blue.” In fact, every Lovejoy coach in program history has led the team for at least a decade. Wilder will be the program’s fourth head coach when it opens its 36th season. That longevity is one of the factors that brought Wilder back to Lovejoy. “For the past four or five years, if I had a dollar for how many times people asked me when I was going to go after a head coaching job, I’d probably be a millionaire,” Wilder said. “I was purposefully waiting for a place like this and a job like this to open up, and I didn’t know what it would be, but I knew I wanted to be somewhere where I could be home.”