Atlanta Falcons Why worries over Falcons’ front-office structure with Matt Ryan are overblown Everyone needs to do what they did when Matt Ryan was on the field and trust he’ll get things done. New Falcons president of football Matt Ryan said during his introductory news conference Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Flowery Branch: “I’m not trying to call plays, I’m not trying to run your offense. I’m not trying to pull a Philip Rivers and come back and play. I’m not doing any of this.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

It isn’t that complicated. This isn’t a Russian novel or rocket science or a Russian novel about rocket science.

“The final decisions that head coaches have are going to be the final decisions of the head coach,” Ryan said. “The final decisions that general managers have are going to be the final decisions of our general manager.”

Apprehension about the way the Falcons operate just about anything, even down to (some might say all the way up to) the soft-serve machine in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium press box, is understandable and maybe even necessary. You do lose the benefit of the doubt when you allow eight years to pass without a winning season or playoff berth. As a result, a change in the way the Falcons run their football business — particularly the decision-making structure — prompts scrutiny. But, as unnatural as it feels to write this about the Falcons, this just seems to make sense. Ryan will lead the hiring process for general manager and head coach. He will have the final decision and receive Blank’s approval. Then Ryan will let them do their jobs and support them as best he can. “The general manager role is going to be exactly the same as what it’s been here before,” Ryan said.

Now, it might turn out that he’s spectacularly bad at his job and makes his hires with the aid of a Magic 8 Ball: “Arthur, I’ve made my decision on who we should hire.” “Great. Hey, what’s that you’re holding behind your back?” “Um, nothing. Certainly not a Magic 8 Ball.” Be that as it may.