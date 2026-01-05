Atlanta Falcons What they’re saying about the Falcons’ coaching and GM moves Pundits, experts and former players weigh in on the sweeping changes in the staff and front office. Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, right, greets New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore after an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago link copied

Following the Falcons’ significant changes in the staff and front office, some analysts and pundits offered their takes on the moves. Here’s a sampling of those comments:

Scott Van Pelt, ESPN: “If you’re the new coach in Atlanta, you have Bijan (Robinson), you have a defense that has a bunch of young talent and is much-improved this year. ... The Falcons, as a head-coaching job, are appealing.” Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: “(President of football operations position) is a fascinating decision by the Falcons and certainly one across that NFL that could have significant ramifications.” Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: “They have issues. You have a quarterback issue -- you made the quarterback issue of your own. You were the guys who drafted the quarterback after paying the quarterback, and that led to all kinds of problems.”