Stockton vs. Manning: Georgia QB superior in statistical deep dive

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton and Arch Manning come from different worlds, but Saturday they’ll be sharing the same field and playing the same game.
The scoreboard will read 0-0 when the game kicks off Saturday night in Sanford Stadium, but make no mistake about it, Stockton has been scoring more points with his fan base.
A season that was supposed to be all about Manning and preseason No. 1-ranked Texas has instead reflected Georgia as a “hard to kill” contender led by an underdog quarterback.
Indeed, Stockton was nowhere to be found on any preseason All-American or all-conference lists, and there were questions as to how far the redshirt junior could take the team.
The Bulldogs enter Saturday night’s contest 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC, ranked No. 5 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings.
Manning, meanwhile, entered the season with great hype — through no fault of his own — and has been under the microscope since losing 14-7 against defending national champion Ohio State.
Both Stockton and Manning have had to work behind rebuilt offensive lines that each lost four starters.
It has shown more at Texas, especially in a 29-21 loss at Florida when Manning was sacked six times.
Manning had led the Longhorns to four wins in a row since then, albeit two of those victories needed overtime periods at Kentucky (16-13) and at Mississippi State (45-38) — teams Georgia handled in regulation.
The Gators are the other common opponent, with the Longhorns losing in Gainesville while the Bulldogs pulled out a 24-20 neutral-site victory.
Here’s a comparison of how Manning and Stockton did passing and rushing against common opponents heading into the game week leading to the pivotal SEC showdown:
Total vs. SEC common opponents
Passing
Stockton 53-81 (.654), 683, 6 TD, 2 INT
Manning 57-102 (.559), 741, 5 TD, 3 INT
Rushing
Stockton 25 attempts, 90 net yards, 2 TD
Manning 36 attempts, 42 net yards, 1 TD
By game
Georgia 24, Florida 20, Nov. 1, Jacksonville
Stockton 20-29, 223 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
13 att., 11 net, 28 gained, 17 lost, 0 TD
Florida 29, Texas 21, Oct. 4, Gainesville
Manning 16-29, 263 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
15 att., 37 net; 74 gained, 37 lost, 0 TD
Georgia 35, Kentucky 14, Oct. 4, Athens
Stockton 15-23, 196 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
6 att., 48 net, 48 gained, 0 lost, 2 TD
Texas 16, Kentucky 13, OT, Oct. 18, Lexington
Manning 12-27, 132 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
11 att., -1 net; 25 gained, 26 lost, 0 TD
Georgia 41, Miss. St. 21, Oct. 8, Starkville
Stockton 18-29, 264 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
6 att., 31 net, 31 gained, 0 lost, 0 TD
Texas 45, Miss. St. 38, Oct. 18, Starkville
Manning 29-46, 346 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
10 att., 6 net, 35 gained, 29 lost, 1 TD
Here’s a comparison of Stockton’s season statistics and Manning’s season statistics
Completion percentage
Stockton .694
Manning .627
Completions per game
Stockton 19.89
Manning 18.67
Passing efficiency
Stockton 153.43
Manning 146.91
Passing touchdowns
Manning 18
Stockton 15
Passing yards
Manning 2,123
Stockton 2,040
Pass yards by completion
Manning 12.64
Stockton 11.40
Rushing yards
Stockton 75 attempts, 344 yards, 7 TDs, 2 fumbles
Manning 59 attempts, 292 yards, 6 TDs, 3 fumbles
Times sacked
Stockton 10
Manning 18
Dropped passes
Manning 14
Stockton 13
Offensive snaps
Stockton 631
Manning 579
Here’s a comparison of the Georgia offense and Texas offense in the NCAA statistics
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
