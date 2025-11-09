New poll sets up Georgia for Top 10 matchup against Texas

“The key to that is consistency in practice,” Smart said. “Never high, never low. We’re not a roller coaster program. We’re very — we have a program. We have a process we believe in. We don’t get caught up in the moments of wins and losses. I mean, we just keep chopping wood. That’s all we do all week. It’s only a trap game if you don’t get ready.
“It’s no trap game if you prepare. So, I think our kids handled the preparation well.”
Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.
Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 12.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.