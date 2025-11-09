UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

New poll sets up Georgia for Top 10 matchup against Texas

Bulldogs stay at No. 5. Texas climbs to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.
Georgia stayed at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll after rolling over Mississippi State on Saturday, and Texas - the Bulldogs' next opponent - climbed to No. 10. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia stayed at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll after rolling over Mississippi State on Saturday, and Texas - the Bulldogs' next opponent - climbed to No. 10. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
22 minutes ago

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was already texting Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Saturday.

Not about their upcoming game but about the drive from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Starkville, Mississippi. Texas made the trip earlier this year when it beat Mississippi State, 45-38, in overtime.

Georgia had a much easier time on Saturday, winning 41-21.

“I texted with Sark today about the drive we had over here,” Smart said. “I was like, ‘this drive is an hour and five minutes.’ I couldn’t believe it. I mean, they had the same thing.”

RELATED
No. 5 Georgia goes against type and actually wins easily

With the win, Georgia remains No. 5 in the Week 12 AP Poll Top 25 rankings. The Bulldogs are now 8-1 on the season and 6-1 in SEC play.

Georgia will close out SEC play this week against No. 10 Texas in a game that will have major implications for both the SEC and the College Football Playoff.

Georgia is No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings while Texas came in at No. 11. The Longhorns are 7-2 on the season, with losses to Florida and Ohio State. Georgia is also No. 5 in the Coaches Poll as well.

It is worth noting that both of those defeats were on the road.

RELATED
Nate Frazier reveals the emotional reasons behind his career-best effort

Texas did get the benefit of not having to play this past weekend, as the Longhorns will enjoy a rest advantage.

But for once, Georgia dominated an SEC foe, as the Bulldogs held a 38-7 lead not even six minutes into the third quarter.

That gave Georgia the chance to play a lot of younger players while also keeping some of its starters fresh.

Because of the big looming home game, some had circled the Mississippi State contest as a trap game. But Georgia made sure it handled its business.

RELATED
Georgia dedicated win to ‘incredible’ member of UGA Athletics community

“The key to that is consistency in practice,” Smart said. “Never high, never low. We’re not a roller coaster program. We’re very — we have a program. We have a process we believe in. We don’t get caught up in the moments of wins and losses. I mean, we just keep chopping wood. That’s all we do all week. It’s only a trap game if you don’t get ready.

“It’s no trap game if you prepare. So, I think our kids handled the preparation well.”

Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.

Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 12.

RELATED
Georgia gains momentum ahead of Texas showdown, dominates Mississippi State

AP Poll Top 25 for Week 12

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Oklahoma
  12. BYU
  13. Vanderbilt
  14. Georgia Tech
  15. Utah
  16. Miami
  17. USC
  18. Michigan
  19. Louisville
  20. Virginia
  21. Tennessee
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Pitt
  24. James Madison
  25. South Florida

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia vs Mississippi State

No. 5 Georgia goes against type and actually wins easily

Nate Frazier reveals the emotional reasons behind his career-best effort

Georgia dedicated win to ‘incredible’ member of UGA Athletics community

Keep Reading

Georgia among nation’s elite heading into first CFP rankings

Georgia has played as many close games this season as from 2021-23 combined

Experts question if ‘psycho’ Georgia can keep winning in dramatic fashion

Featured

Anxiety abounds during first day of FAA flight cuts at Hartsfield-Jackson

Prolonged shutdown could force 20% flight cuts, U.S. officials warn

With SNAP benefits in limbo, Atlanta residents step up to help

Study: Rents for low-wage Atlantans rose 9 times faster than for high earners