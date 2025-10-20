Georgia Bulldogs Remaining Georgia opponent threat levels, from high to low Bulldogs’ two toughest tests remaining are against SEC teams. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is back under center for the Gators, and with an extra week to prepare and a new interim head coach, the Cocktail Party brings risk for Georgia. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows who this season’s Georgia Bulldogs team is, and while the team isn’t perfect, he makes no apologies. “Who we are is, we’ve talked about it, it’s methodical, bludgeon you,” Smart said. “You have a heavyweight boxer that just wants to box with you, box with you, box with you, try to knock you out in the fourth.”

The fourth quarter indeed has been the charm for the No. 5 Bulldogs, who head into the bye week with a 6-1 mark that includes a 4-1 record in SEC play. The remainder of Georgia’s schedule appears manageable, starting Nov. 1 against a Florida team that’s in transition. The Gators will have receivers coach Billy Gonzales as interim head coach after firing Billy Napier on Sunday. Georgia’s other remaining games are at Mississippi State (Nov. 8), at home against Texas (Nov. 15) and Charlotte (Nov. 22) and at Georgia Tech (Nov. 28, Mercedes-Benz Stadium). Here’s a look at each of the remaining teams the Bulldogs have to play, and the threat each one poses:

Florida (3-4, 2-2 SEC) The Gators fired Napier despite having won two of their previous three games, scoring a 29-21 home upset over No. 22 Texas, losing 34-17 at No. 3 Texas A&M and beating Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday.

Florida (3-4, 2-2 SEC) The Gators fired Napier despite having won two of their previous three games, scoring a 29-21 home upset over No. 22 Texas, losing 34-17 at No. 3 Texas A&M and beating Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway remains key to the Gators' success, coming off a 20-of-34 passing performance that saw him net 280 yards, but running back Jadan Baugh (Columbia High) is another emerging star, coming off a career-high 150-yard performance. The Gators also feature a solid defense that is allowing only 315.8 yards per game, despite playing the No. 1-ranked schedule in the nation to this point. Florida's run game, high-ceiling quarterback and solid run defense, along with the unknowns of an interim coach, make this the second most-dangerous game remaining on the schedule. Threat level: High. Mississippi State (4-3, 0-3 SEC) The Maroon Bulldogs served notice that they are an improved program with a 24-20 Week Two home upset of then-No. 12 Arizona State and then nearly stinging No. 15 Tennessee before a 41-34 overtime loss at home.

Mississippi State has lost 15 consecutive SEC games, but will be loaded for a home game against Texas on Saturday before a road game at Arkansas leads into their home game week with Georgia. It seems more likely than not that the Maroon Bulldogs, led by second-year coach Jeff Lebby and savvy quarterback Blake Shapen, will have an SEC win before Georgia travels to Starkville for what could prove to be a close game. Mississippi State's ability to rise to the level of good competition at home, and a cowbell-crazy, out-of-the-way stadium, makes this a more dangerous game than first glance might suggest. Threat level: Medium. Texas (5-2, 2-1 SEC) The preseason No. 1 Longhorns opened the season losing to current No. 1 Ohio State 14-7 — no other team has played the Buckeyes closer than 18.

Arch Manning and the Longhorns needed an overtime goal-line stand to help propel them to a 16-13 OT win at Kentucky, tied for last place in the SEC, on Saturday. But that emotional letdown came a week after Texas put up more points on Oklahoma's elite defense than any other team has managed in a 23-6 win. The Red River Rivalry win, and the close loss at Ohio State, is evidence the Longhorns can get up for a marquee game. A salty Texas defense — No. 5 in the nation against the run — a week off for preparation, via a friendly SEC bye — along with the incentive of revenge — make the Longhorns the most dangerous opponent left on the UGA schedule. Threat level: High.

Charlotte (1-6) The 1-6 American Conference 49ers are one of the worst teams in the FBS ranks, coming off their fourth consecutive loss, a 49-14 homecoming defeat at the hands of Temple. Charlotte trailed 28-7 at halftime, and that was the highlight, per the postgame quote from first-year coach Tim Albin, a former two-time MAC Coach of the Year from Ohio. "We're in that ballgame at halftime," Albin said. "The numbers said it, even if the score didn't." This home game for Georgia will play a big factor in the Bulldogs' ability to get key players rested and keep others dialed in the week leading to a showdown with fellow in-state team Georgia Tech the following week. As for the 49ers, following that loss to Temple, Albin said, "We have to dust off our britches and get back on the horse, just like my mother always said."

Threat level: Non-existent.

Georgia Tech (7-0) The Yellow Jackets will be trying to find a way to defeat Georgia after seven consecutive losses in the series. While Tech fans are excited over a No. 7 ranking, it's worth noting their No. 48-ranked schedule shows the team's best win of the season came over a 4-3 Duke team. Bulldogs fans might find it interesting that Kirby Smart could be on the verge of making history in the rivalry series, looking to become the first Georgia coach to win eight consecutive over the Jackets. The Bulldogs also will have the opportunity to play in their unofficial home away from home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they have won in four of their past five appearances, beating Oregon, Clemson, LSU and Texas since the start of the 2022 season.