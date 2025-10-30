Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Jessie Bates III sleeping in hyperbaric chamber Bates: ‘As long as there is no setback, I’ll be fine.’ Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III was limited at practice on Wednesday with an injury suffered in the loss to the Dolphins, but said he's been sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber at home to heal quicker. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, the second-leading tackler on the team with 45, is sleeping in his hyperbaric chamber this week. Bates left the game against the Dolphins with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

“I thought it was my ankle at one point,” Bates said. “Got home on Sunday and it was more of my knee. I feel pretty good, though. I’ve just been sleeping in my hyperbaric chamber at night. Making sure that I can be available to the team.” Bates was limited at practice Wednesday. RELATED Penix says slumping Falcons offense is ‘right where we want to be’ “It gets a little hot in there,” Bates said. “I’ve got a little portable fan.” Bates believes he’ll be able to play Sunday against the Patriots.

“I feel pretty good (about playing Sunday),” Bates said. “We’ll see how it goes (Thursday) in practice. As long as there is no setback, I’ll be fine.”