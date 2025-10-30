Falcons’ Jessie Bates III sleeping in hyperbaric chamber
Bates: ‘As long as there is no setback, I’ll be fine.’
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III was limited at practice on Wednesday with an injury suffered in the loss to the Dolphins, but said he's been sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber at home to heal quicker. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, the second-leading tackler on the team with 45, is sleeping in his hyperbaric chamber this week.
Bates left the game against the Dolphins with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.
“I thought it was my ankle at one point,” Bates said. “Got home on Sunday and it was more of my knee. I feel pretty good, though. I’ve just been sleeping in my hyperbaric chamber at night. Making sure that I can be available to the team.”
“It gets a little hot in there,” Bates said. “I’ve got a little portable fan.”
Bates believes he’ll be able to play Sunday against the Patriots.
“I feel pretty good (about playing Sunday),” Bates said. “We’ll see how it goes (Thursday) in practice. As long as there is no setback, I’ll be fine.”
Bates had an MRI on the knee.
“It showed a little swelling,” Bates said. “Just everything structure wise was great. So, it was good news.”
Injury report: Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and offensive tackle Storm Norton fully participated in practice.
Bates headed the list of limited players from Thursday practice. Also limited were wide receiver Drake London (hip), tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee), outside linebacker Jalon Walker (groin), nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), cornerback Natrone Brooks (shoulder), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (hamstring), offensive tackle Jake Matthews (ankle), wide receiver Casey Washington (back) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee).
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.