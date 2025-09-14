Georgia Tech back in the AP Top 25 after thrilling win over Clemson

Georgia Tech is back in the national rankings.

After a 3-0 start, with a win against ACC foe Clemson, a win at Colorado and blowout victory over Gardner-Webb, the Yellow Jackets entered The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday at No. 18. It’s the first time the program has been ranked since September 2024, when they briefly sat at No. 23 before losing a game at Syracuse and remaining unranked the rest of the season. Tech’s 2024 appearance in AP Top 25 was a first since 2015, when it started at No. 16 and fell out of the rankings by Week 4.

Tech is ranked No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Georgia Tech is back in the national rankings.

After a 3-0 start, with a win against ACC foe Clemson, a win at Colorado and blowout victory over Gardner-Webb, the Yellow Jackets entered The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday at No. 18. It’s the first time the program has been ranked since September 2024, when they briefly sat at No. 23 before losing a game at Syracuse and remaining unranked the rest of the season. Tech’s 2024 appearance in AP Top 25 was a first since 2015, when it started at No. 16 and fell out of the rankings by Week 4.