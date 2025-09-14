Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech back in the AP Top 25 after thrilling win over Clemson

Yellow Jackets ranked No. 18 after defeating the Tigers with a last-minute field goal
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King #10 throws a pass during the second half of a game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)
45 minutes ago

Georgia Tech is back in the national rankings.

After a 3-0 start, with a win against ACC foe Clemson, a win at Colorado and blowout victory over Gardner-Webb, the Yellow Jackets entered The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday at No. 18. It’s the first time the program has been ranked since September 2024, when they briefly sat at No. 23 before losing a game at Syracuse and remaining unranked the rest of the season. Tech’s 2024 appearance in AP Top 25 was a first since 2015, when it started at No. 16 and fell out of the rankings by Week 4.

Tech is ranked No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Georgia Tech now going for first 4-0 start in 11 years

Tech looks to continue its win streak Saturday when it hosts Temple in the first of nine remaining regular-season games, including seven conference games.

Tech has not been 4-0 since it started the 2014 season with a five-game winning streak.

After finally beating Clemson, Georgia Tech’s CFP dream is more real
Georgia Tech wide receivers Dean Patterson (left) and Malik Rutherford celebrate after a successful two-point conversion during the second half against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Jason Allen/AJC)

