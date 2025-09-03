3 players with Atlanta United ties called to U.S. Under-20 World Cup team

Atlanta United forward Luke Brennan dribbles the ball during the US Open Cup match against the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mount Pleasant, SC, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

The trio became the fourth, fifth and sixth of the team’s players or former players to be selected for U-20 World Cups.

The tournament is scheduled to be played Sept. 27-Oct. 19. The U.S. will play New Caledonia at 7 p.m. Sept. 29, France at 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and South Africa at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in the group stage.

Along with Brennan, Noah Cobb, a central defender on loan to Colorado, and Cole Campbell, a former academy player who is now with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, were called up by manager Marko Mitrović on Friday.

Headlined by Luke Brennan, three players with ties to Atlanta United were selected for the U.S. Under-20 national team that will compete in the World Cup in Chile.

“At the beginning of the season, I was hoping to be on this, and (I’m) looking forward to it,” Brennan said.

Brennan found out he had been selected by email after a training session earlier this week. He said his first call was to his dad. Brennan, who has 20 appearances for Atlanta United and 10 for the U.S. U-20s, didn’t want to share his personal goals for the tournament. The U.S. has reached the tournament’s quarterfinals the past four times.

“It’s a big statement for the academy, what they’ve done,” Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said. “Getting two players into the Under-20 World Cup is a big thing, so I’m very happy for them and also for the club.”

Brennan was in Atlanta United’s inaugural academy class as an Under-10 player. Cobb soon joined. Campbell joined later and was a year under them but frequently would move up to play with the older class. Cobb, a 20-year-old central defender, made 35 appearances for Atlanta United and four for Colorado since he was loaned during the recently closed summer transfer window. Campbell, a 19-year-old winger, has made seven appearances for Dortmund.