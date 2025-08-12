Atlanta Falcons Falcons injury report: Clark Phillips III out with rib injury No update yet on starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III will miss some time with a rib injury, coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Clark Phillips III, one of the contenders for the starting nickel spot, will miss some time with a rib injury, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday. Phillips was not at practice Monday and will not participate Tuesday in the joint practice with the Titans. “He’ll be, I guess, day to day,” Morris said.

Also, running back Carlos Washington Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Jamal Agnew (undisclosed/small issue) will miss some time. Explore Falcons return to field Monday before joint practices with Titans “We hope to get (Washington) back soon,” Morris said. Linebacker Caleb Johnson was out Monday. “He has a good reason,” Morris said. “I’ll let him tell you when he gets back.” Also, Morris didn’t have an update on wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who’s missed most of training camp after going down with a shoulder injury.