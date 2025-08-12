Falcons Logo
Falcons injury report: Clark Phillips III out with rib injury

No update yet on starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney.
Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III will miss some time with a rib injury, coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

19 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Clark Phillips III, one of the contenders for the starting nickel spot, will miss some time with a rib injury, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday.

Phillips was not at practice Monday and will not participate Tuesday in the joint practice with the Titans. “He’ll be, I guess, day to day,” Morris said.

Also, running back Carlos Washington Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Jamal Agnew (undisclosed/small issue) will miss some time.

Falcons return to field Monday before joint practices with Titans

“We hope to get (Washington) back soon,” Morris said.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson was out Monday. “He has a good reason,” Morris said. “I’ll let him tell you when he gets back.”

Also, Morris didn’t have an update on wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who’s missed most of training camp after going down with a shoulder injury.

“Still the same, he’s been out probably a week and half now,” Morris said. “We are kind of just waiting and rolling. He’s on a week-to-week basis.”

Morris was asked if he expects Mooney back for the season opener.

“I feel great based on my medical (experts), talking to those guys on when we can go,” Morris said. “I feel good about getting him back healthy and ready to go. When? I don’t now.”

Falcons get back to business Monday after emotional suspended game

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

052825 falcons ota photos

Falcons injury report: Clark Phillips III out with rib injury

19m ago

