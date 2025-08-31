AJC Varsity Creekside routs nationally ranked Texas team 70-28, avenging 70-0 loss Seminoles’ Cayden Benson, Ced Kelley factor into 5 TDs each in thrashing of DeSoto. During Week 3 of the Georgia high school football season, Creekside quarterback Cayden Benson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another and Ced Kelley rushed for four TDs and caught one in the Seminoles' home win Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, over nationally ranked DeSoto of Texas. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

One year after suffering a 70-0 humiliation at the hands nationally ranked DeSoto (Texas), Creekside flipped the script Saturday night. Behind four touchdown passes and one touchdown rushing from quarterback Cayden Benson, the Seminoles stormed to a 70-28 win Saturday in what the program dubbed “Redemption Week.”

DeSoto entered the game with several top-100 national rankings, including one of No. 24 by Sports Illustrated. Creekside was ranked No. 2 in Georgia's Class 4A and came back from last year's DeSoto loss to reach the state semifinals. Creekside coach Maurice Dixon had preached all offseason that this would be a special year and that this game would be the one that opened eyes around the state and the nation. "We learned a lot about our team last year in that loss, from style of play to physicality of the game," Dixon said. "We became a better team."

DeSoto’s offense scored only one touchdown. The other three touchdowns came on kickoff returns.

Creekside’s defense entered this game having not allowed a point in its last six quarters. The defense would continue its dominance, forcing interceptions on back-to-back plays in the first quarter. Benson threw for 237 yards, with two touchdown passes going to Damien Henderson, who caught seven for 99 yards. Ced Kelley added 138 rushing yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns on the ground. He also hauled in three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Creekside started the game rocketing to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back. DeSoto boldly went for it on fourth down twice in the first half inside its own 25-yard line. The first came on its first possession of the game, resulting in a fumble and a turnover, which set up a 10-yard TD run by Kelley. It was already clear this year’s Creekside wasn’t backing down.

DeSoto would stay close with help from its special teams. DeSoto returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half, but its offense remained stagnant. Even when the Eagles tried to swing momentum, Creekside refused to fold as it had a year ago. Creekside was rolling. Benson went 10-for-11 with 155 yards and two touchdowns through the air in the first half. Benson hit Kelley on a 50-yard pass up the left sideline just before the half ended, pushing the lead to 35-14 at intermission. One play into the third quarter, that lead was 42-14. Gary Walker ran 55 yards for another score. Walker finished the game with 14 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. While Benson may have been the first-half star, Kelley punched the game wide open in the second half. He scored on 35- and 37-yard carries in the third quarter.

Creekside piled up 538 yards of offense while holding DeSoto to just 150. Dixon talked about how this game showcased things they had been working on internally. “I think it’s more of a story on the growth and development of the team,” Dixon said. “Last year, they (Creekside) were young and not prepared for the moment. This year, it was about seizing the moment and taking the opportunity to do something special.” Scoring summary Creekside 21-14-21-14 – 70 DeSoto 7-7-0-14 – 28 First quarter

C – Ced Kelley 10 run, 10:17 D – SaRod Baker 83 kickoff return, 10:00 C – Damien Henderson 28 pass from Cayden Benson, 1:41 C - Kelley 30 run, 1:28 Second quarter

C – Benson 25 run, 8:35 D - Courtly’on Jackson 91 kickoff return, 8:25 C – Henderson 28 pass from Benson, 0:05 Third quarter C – Hayden Dixon 55 run, 11:46

C – Kelley 35 run, 8:27 C – Henderson 28 pass from Benson, 3:46 C – Kelley 37 run, 2:30 D – Antron Edmundson pass from Lemarcus Summers, 1:31 Fourth quarter