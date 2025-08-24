Braves announce former slugger as Hall of Fame inductee
Wally Berger will be the club’s 2025 Hall of Fame inductee.
March 31, 2017, Atlanta: Braves fans take in the Hank Aaron statue in Monument Garden during the MLB exhibition game against the N.Y. Yankees for the soft opening of SunTrust Park on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Six Braves Hall of Famers took the Truist Park field on Saturday night ahead of the team’s divisional matchup against the Mets. Each one stood on a red, circular carpet, as the club recognized them for their past achievements.
And next season, one former player will join them in spirit.
Former outfielder Wally Berger will be the Braves’ 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, the club announced Saturday with a video tribute. Berger played for the organization from 1930-1937, where he became the team’s first true power-hitter.
“Wally Berger was the original slugger in Braves history,” Braves historian Sam Wallace said during the video. “The first great power-hitter the team ever had. The best player on the team in the 1930s, really the face of the franchise in that era.”
Berger found immediate success upon making his debut in April 1930, setting MLB records for the most single-season home runs (38) and RBIs (119) by a rookie. And his abilities only grew from there.
He averaged 28 home runs while hitting .307 across his full seven seasons with the club and led the team in both WAR (wins above replacement) and hits in six of those. Berger’s performance earned him four All-Star Game recognitions, including starting at centerfield in MLB’s inaugural game in 1933.
He helped transcend the Braves’ offensive approach, showing them the benefit of having a power-hitting in their lineup.
“The style of play was a lot different then,” Wallace said. “A lot more focus on contact. That really changed in about 1920 when Babe Ruth came along and started hitting home runs out of the ballpark. The Braves were a little behind there — didn’t really have a slugger in the (1920s) to measure up to that style of play until Wally Berger came along in 1930."
Berger passed away in 1988, but his legacy will now forever be etched within the Braves’ Hall of Fame.
Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.
Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.