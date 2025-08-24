Atlanta Braves Braves announce former slugger as Hall of Fame inductee Wally Berger will be the club’s 2025 Hall of Fame inductee. March 31, 2017, Atlanta: Braves fans take in the Hank Aaron statue in Monument Garden during the MLB exhibition game against the N.Y. Yankees for the soft opening of SunTrust Park on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

By Olivia Sayer

Six Braves Hall of Famers took the Truist Park field on Saturday night ahead of the team’s divisional matchup against the Mets. Each one stood on a red, circular carpet, as the club recognized them for their past achievements. And next season, one former player will join them in spirit.

Former outfielder Wally Berger will be the Braves’ 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, the club announced Saturday with a video tribute. Berger played for the organization from 1930-1937, where he became the team’s first true power-hitter. “Wally Berger was the original slugger in Braves history,” Braves historian Sam Wallace said during the video. “The first great power-hitter the team ever had. The best player on the team in the 1930s, really the face of the franchise in that era.” Berger found immediate success upon making his debut in April 1930, setting MLB records for the most single-season home runs (38) and RBIs (119) by a rookie. And his abilities only grew from there.

He averaged 28 home runs while hitting .307 across his full seven seasons with the club and led the team in both WAR (wins above replacement) and hits in six of those. Berger’s performance earned him four All-Star Game recognitions, including starting at centerfield in MLB’s inaugural game in 1933.