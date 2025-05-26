Former Falcons wide receivers Roddy White, Harry Douglas and Julio Jones will debut their new podcast — the “Legacy Locker-Room” — with the first episode at noon Tuesday.
“We’re just having fun with this, telling some of our experiences we had going through the league,” White told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “Our experiences from dealing with upper-level management and just having fun with our teammates and players.”
White, Douglas and Jones always were “go-to guys” for the media during their careers with the Falcons. They played together from 2011-14 and were on the 2012 team that went to the NFC title game and faced Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers at the Georgia Dome.
White was chosen in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft out of Alabama-Birmingham by then-general manager Rich McKay. White went on to play 11 seasons, was named to four Pro Bowls and was selected once as an All-Pro. He led the league in catches in 2010 with 115.
In the first episode of the podcast, the three wideouts discuss White’s unceremonious departure under former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who was on Dan Quinn’s new staff in 2015.
Douglas, who was selected in the third round of the 2008 draft after starring at Louisville and Jonesboro High, played for the Falcons from 2008-14. He finished with the Tennessee Titans (2015-17) and currently is an analyst and host with ESPN.
Jones, who retired from the NFL on April 4, was drafted sixth overall in the 2011 draft by then-Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who traded a bundle of picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up 21 picks in the first round.
Jones went on to break most of White’s receiving records while playing for the Falcons from 2011-2020. He finished his career with Tennessee (2021), Tampa Bay (2022) and Philadelphia (2023).
Jones was named to seven Pro Bowls, made the All-Pro team five times and will be considered a strong candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“We’re talking about relationships with coaches and what your legacy is on and off the field,” White said. “How you want to be remembered.”
The project has been in the works for a while. Once Jones retired, the players decided the time was now. They have a couple of episodes ready to go and will continue working on the project.
In one tease to the first episode, Douglas said he was thinking about what were his greatest moments as a Falcon. Then what was his least favorite moment. He asked White and Jones the same questions.
White discusses his relationship with Shanahan. It started off well in practice, but in the games, Shanahan would sub out White.
“I could hear him saying, ‘Get Roddy out,’” White said.
Jones said, “We were sitting right there. We could hear him.”
White said, “You’ve got to be real with me, man, because I’m about to lose my s---.”
Shanahan proceeded to tell White that he was the fifth option in the offense behind Jones, tight end Jacob Tamme, wide receiver Leonard Hankerson and running back Devonta Freeman.
The podcast will be available at Apple.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Four takeaways from first week of Falcons’ offseason program
From expectations surrounding the rookie class to veterans taking their play to the next level.
‘Like a kid going to the toy store’: Why Falcons’ rookies have coaches excited
The Falcons' Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. already are making an impression on their coaches.
Featured
Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE
CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages
Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.
Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns
Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.
‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing
The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.