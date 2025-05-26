White was chosen in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft out of Alabama-Birmingham by then-general manager Rich McKay. White went on to play 11 seasons, was named to four Pro Bowls and was selected once as an All-Pro. He led the league in catches in 2010 with 115.

In the first episode of the podcast, the three wideouts discuss White’s unceremonious departure under former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who was on Dan Quinn’s new staff in 2015.

🚨Tuesday May 27, 2025🚨 the LEGACY LOCKER-ROOM PODCAST will be released co-hosted by Julio Jones @juliojones_11, Roddy White @roddywhiteTV & Harry Douglas @HDouglas83…Download this APP to watch https://t.co/mwA0w0w14D …Here’s a little snippet as well pic.twitter.com/NHqxYUaEng — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) May 25, 2025

Douglas, who was selected in the third round of the 2008 draft after starring at Louisville and Jonesboro High, played for the Falcons from 2008-14. He finished with the Tennessee Titans (2015-17) and currently is an analyst and host with ESPN.

Jones, who retired from the NFL on April 4, was drafted sixth overall in the 2011 draft by then-Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who traded a bundle of picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up 21 picks in the first round.

Jones went on to break most of White’s receiving records while playing for the Falcons from 2011-2020. He finished his career with Tennessee (2021), Tampa Bay (2022) and Philadelphia (2023).

Jones was named to seven Pro Bowls, made the All-Pro team five times and will be considered a strong candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We’re talking about relationships with coaches and what your legacy is on and off the field,” White said. “How you want to be remembered.”

The project has been in the works for a while. Once Jones retired, the players decided the time was now. They have a couple of episodes ready to go and will continue working on the project.

In one tease to the first episode, Douglas said he was thinking about what were his greatest moments as a Falcon. Then what was his least favorite moment. He asked White and Jones the same questions.

White discusses his relationship with Shanahan. It started off well in practice, but in the games, Shanahan would sub out White.

“I could hear him saying, ‘Get Roddy out,’” White said.

Jones said, “We were sitting right there. We could hear him.”

White said, “You’ve got to be real with me, man, because I’m about to lose my s---.”

Shanahan proceeded to tell White that he was the fifth option in the offense behind Jones, tight end Jacob Tamme, wide receiver Leonard Hankerson and running back Devonta Freeman.

The podcast will be available at Apple.com.