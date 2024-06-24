Trump blames Democrats for Jan. 6, said he ‘had virtually nothing to do’ riot

Former President Donald Trump attempted to pivot away from answering questions about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, but the debate moderators insisted he address voters who are wary of his potential return to the White House because they hold him responsible for what happened that day.

Trump responded by saying he was not responsible for his supporters breaching the Capitol while Congress counted electoral votes in hopes of reversing his re-election defeat. “I said peacefully and patriotically,” Trump said.

He then blamed Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, saying they turned down his efforts for support from the National Guard. Both Pelosi and Bowser have said there were law enforcement failures that day but that far-right, pro-Trump protesters were ultimately responsible.