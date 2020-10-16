President Trump holds rally in MACON- Live Updates

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Macon, Ga. heading into the final two weeks before the November election. A series of recent polls show Trump and former vice president Joe Biden neck-and-neck in Georgia, which Trump won in 2016 by 5 points. On hand in the hours before the rally kicks of are a Who’s Who of state GOP leaders-- Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. David Perdue, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, former Georgia governor and current Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue, Ralph Reed, and 14th district GOP nominee Marjorie Taylor Greene.
It’s one of a barrage of campaign trips Trump has planned now through the November. Earlier Friday, Trump rallied a crowd in Ocala, Fla. with senior adviser Hope Hicks (pictured). With early voting already under way here, Trump is in Middle Georgia drumming up votes from his most reliable supporters in rural areas of the state. A live blog of the event follows:
5:33 pm: Rallying supporters ahead of the president’s speech, Kemp told the crowd: “There is a red wall and I’m looking at it!”