Loeffler’s new voting group says ‘thanks’ to backers of Georgia elections overhaul

Two separate lawsuits now target the vast rewrite of Georgia’s election rules, changes motivated by false claims about last year’s election results. State and federal elections officials have said repeatedly there’s no evidence of widespread fraud in those contests.

Republican supporters say the measure is needed to restore confidence in a battered election system, though they rarely acknowledge former President Donald Trump’s role in promoting the falsehoods that undermined faith in the system.

Loeffler narrowly lost to Democrat Raphael Warnock after a nine-week runoff campaign rocked by Trump’s repeated lies about a “rigged” election, and pointed to the hundreds of thousands of reliably Republican voters who cast ballots in November and then skipped the January runoffs.

“We know that when Georgians don’t have confidence in the integrity of our elections, they don’t turn out to vote. We saw that in January,” she said. “It’s not a partisan issue. It’s about making sure every Georgian knows their vote counts.”

She launched Greater Georgia in February with hopes the new organization would become the GOP answer to the powerful Fair Fight voting rights group that Stacey Abrams started days after her 2018 defeat in the race for governor. Loeffler, who is weighing a 2022 rematch against Warnock, cited the digital ads on Monday as an early example of the role it can play in Georgia politics.

“We can’t let Democrats have a monopoly on voter registration and advocacy and mobilization,” said Loeffler.