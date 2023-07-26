LISTEN: The federal probe into Trump expands deeper into Georgia

BreakingNews
Hunter Biden plea deal falls through, at least for now, after judge expresses concern over agreement

The federal investigation into Donald Trump is delving deeper into Georgia.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein is joined by senior reporter Tamar Hallerman to discuss how the federal probe of Trump overlaps with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation.

Plus, we’ll dig deeper into Trump’s fundraising numbers in Georgia - and what they mean for his comeback bid.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Atlanta training center referendum petition passes 30,000 signatures, group says
