LISTEN: GOP hopefuls stump in Atlanta while Trump prepares to turn himself in

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, new co-hosts Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut join Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy to discuss how White House hopefuls plan to address -- or sidestep -- Donald Trump’s legal troubles in Atlanta this weekend.

You’ll also hear and exclusive interview with U.S. Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene about why she’s upset with Gov. Brian Kemp -- and why the two could be on a collision course in 2026.

