LISTEN: GOP hopefuls stump in Atlanta while Trump prepares to turn himself in

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, new co-hosts Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut join Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy to discuss how White House hopefuls plan to address -- or sidestep -- Donald Trump’s legal troubles in Atlanta this weekend.

You’ll also hear and exclusive interview with U.S. Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene about why she’s upset with Gov. Brian Kemp -- and why the two could be on a collision course in 2026.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”