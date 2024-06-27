PETA protester dresses in mouse costume for Midtown demonstration

The mouse, complete with an open surgical site on its back, held a sign reading, “Cut the NIH’s $22 billion budget, not mice.” Julie Robertson — PETA member, Atlanta resident and the one behind the costume — took occasional breaks from the mouse head for fresh air and left Midtown by 8:30 p.m.

The National Institutes of Health receives roughly $48 billion in federal government funding, according to their website. Senior Campaigner at PETA Amanda Brody said the federal agency puts $22 billion toward animal testing.

“We want the next President of the United States to end this disastrous, multi billion dollar debacle and prioritize sophisticated animal free research,” Brody said.