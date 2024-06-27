Breaking: Watch Live | CNN presidential debate in Atlanta
PETA protester dresses in mouse costume for Midtown demonstration

By and
Updated 54 minutes ago

PETA protesters gathered in Midtown Atlanta, urging an end to the National Institutes of Health’s experiments on animals.

A demonstrator dressed in a mouse costume waved to pro-Palestinian protesters near the intersection of 10th and Spring streets Thursday, about 90 minutes before the presidential debate at CNN’s studios in Atlanta. The area is being shared with pro-Palestinian demonstrators who are calling for an end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

A PETA protester in a mouse costume waves to demonstrators in Midtown.

Credit: Seeger Gray

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray

The mouse, complete with an open surgical site on its back, held a sign reading, “Cut the NIH’s $22 billion budget, not mice.” Julie Robertson — PETA member, Atlanta resident and the one behind the costume — took occasional breaks from the mouse head for fresh air and left Midtown by 8:30 p.m.

The National Institutes of Health receives roughly $48 billion in federal government funding, according to their website. Senior Campaigner at PETA Amanda Brody said the federal agency puts $22 billion toward animal testing.

“We want the next President of the United States to end this disastrous, multi billion dollar debacle and prioritize sophisticated animal free research,” Brody said.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Authors

