Labat far ahead for Fulton sheriff

Fulton county sheriff Labat gives an update to the media regarding the shooting death of a Fulton county deputy sheriff. Thursday, December 29th 2022 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

15 minutes ago

Incumbent Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat appeared headed for a second term only two hours after polls closed in the Democratic primary. Although he had three rivals in the race, he held more than half the votes. According to county Elections Director Nadine Williams, about 73,000 people voted in the May 21 primary, with more than two-thirds voting early. Although only one-fifth of precincts were reporting by 9 p.m., Labat’s commanding lead over Kirt Beasley, James “J.T.” Brown and Joyce Farmer appeared insurmountable. Farmer, his closest rival, had only about one-third of Labat’s votes.

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

48m ago
