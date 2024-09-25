House sends bill to Senate to extend government funding to December

The temporary funding measure, known as a continuing resolution, was expected to win the Senate’s approval later Wednesday. President Joe Biden said he would sign it into law.

The bill mostly would keep government agencies funded at current levels, avoiding an Oct. 1 shutdown that would have happened if Congress did not work out an agreement on funding.

House Republicans had previously attempted to pass a different version of a continuing resolution that would have funded agencies for six months and included language requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote for federal elections. It failed after a handful of Republicans who oppose stopgap funding bills voted with Democrats against it.

Clyde criticized his fellow Republicans for not pushing for the voting measure.

“House Republicans should have used our leverage to send the funding battle into — hopefully — Republican territory and to ensure only Americans vote in our elections,” he said in a statement. “While I’m certainly disappointed that we ended up with business as usual, I look forward to combating the uniparty’s runaway spending and harmful policies when the funding fight resumes.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON on H.R. 9747, legislation to temporarily fund the federal government and avoid a shutdown

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee