Harris, meanwhile, aimed to notch the first back-to-back Democratic victories in Georgia since Jimmy Carter was on the ballot by rallying her party’s most loyal voters while also appealing to former Republicans disgusted by Trump.

Trump held the lead as votes were still being counted Tuesday night.

Harris trailed by 245,000 votes out of 4.2 million counted so far, but the outcome of the race remained uncertain. Many of the outstanding votes were in Democratic-leaning areas that had yet to report Election Day vote totals.

Trump’s campaign viewed Georgia as close to a must-win as it gets, since his path would have considerably narrowed if he lost the state’s 16 electoral votes. In the final weeks of the race, Trump held three rallies in metro Atlanta and a Georgia finale Sunday in Macon.

But Harris fought hard for Georgia, too, concentrating most of her campaign stops in the Atlanta area to capture Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. Her campaign hired hundreds of staffers and enlisted legions of volunteers who reported knocking on more than 250,000 doors in the final days of the race.

As they both fought to win Georgia, the former president drove up soaring vote totals in Republican strongholds across the state while Harris drew strong turnout in her metro Atlanta base.

Trump aimed to keep together a GOP coalition that frayed in 2020, when Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia helped doom the Republican’s reelection chances and invigorated Democrats who hadn’t carried the state since Bill Clinton eked out a win here in 1992.

Biden’s triumph set the stage for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to notch upset wins in 2021 runoffs that gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate — and a vindictive Trump responded by blaming Kemp and other Republicans for his bruising defeat.

His demand that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “find” enough votes to overcome his defeat later formed the basis of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ still-pending election interference case against Trump.

This election cycle, Trump largely set aside his personal grievances to strike an uneasy truce with Kemp, whom he tried to oust from office in 2022, and mostly forgave other Republican figures he accused of disloyalty following his defeat. A GOP victory could dash the hopes of Democrats who had been making gains in Georgia since Trump’s 2016 win. While the Republican easily carried the state in that election, he lost a trio of suburban counties that are now pillars of the Democratic base. Since then, Democrats have made steady inroads by forging an alliance of liberal white voters, Black voters and swing voters who once regularly backed Republicans. The latter group of split-ticket voters was decisive in Democratic wins in recent elections. The outcome is sure to shape Georgia’s politics beyond November, as up-and-coming candidates maneuver for elections in 2026. Ossoff stands for another term that year, and the governor’s job and other statewide offices will be on the ballot. The voting across Georgia was marred by bomb threats targeting several metro Atlanta counties where Democrats typically dominate. Raffensperger, the state’s top elections official, said several of the hoax threats originated in Russia.

The election caps an unprecedented campaign shaped by election interference charges against a defiant Trump in Fulton County, a felony conviction in New York, two apparent assassination attempts, and a blizzard of controversial and divisive statements that might have doomed any other contender.

Democrats had their own drama as party leaders forced Biden off the ticket in July after his disastrous debate performance in Atlanta, a stunning withdrawal that put Harris in the running to be the first woman elected president in U.S. history.

Biden’s decision instantly reset the matchup between Trump, who has run for president for much of the past decade, against Harris, who only became the party’s nominee about four months ago. Polls in Georgia soon tightened, as Democrats once dreading the race rallied behind Harris.

The 60-year-old Democrat mostly declined to lean into the history-making nature of her campaign, instead casting it as a generational shift away from Trump, who at 78 presented an increasingly dark vision of a nation under siege by illegal immigration and veering toward another global war.

At his Georgia rallies, Trump told audiences that entire communities had been “occupied” by people in the U.S. illegally and said his election would bring a “liberation day.” He made sweeping promises to end foreign wars and impose stiff tariffs. His closing message was marked by his trademark bombast: “Kamala broke it. I will fix it.”

But often his policy pronouncements were overshadowed by bizarre statements, rambling digressions and bellicose threats against the media and his political rivals. He spread falsehoods that the 2020 election was “rigged” and infuriated his Georgia supporters by renewing attacks against Kemp, whom he called a “bad guy” and “disloyal” at an Atlanta rally.

Harris, meanwhile, built her case for election around being a consensus-seeking candidate who campaigned with a “politics of joy” mindset. She pledged to preserve abortion rights after Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and painted the Republican as a threat to democracy.

The surging turnout in the race helped make Georgia a toss-up. More than 4 million Georgians cast ballots before Election Day, encouraged by both campaigns to bank their votes early. The candidates made more than a dozen visits to Georgia in the final weeks of the race, trying to turn out voters.

The attention and the crush of spending — the campaigns spent more than $300 million to woo Georgia voters — reinforced the state’s standing as one of the most competitive in the nation.

Before 2020, Georgians were long used to being overlooked. Republicans John McCain and Mitt Romney easily captured Georgia in their races against Barack Obama, and Trump’s 2016 win came without a single visit from either presidential candidate in the final stretch.

With Tuesday’s vote, neglect from the campaigns is no longer a problem.

