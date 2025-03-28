Pay raises for top Georgia officials? Not so fast

On Friday, the House rejected that 37% boost for Kemp as well as separate increases for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr and others. Later Friday, the Senate also backed down.

Those weren’t the only pay raises to be defeated Friday.

By a vote of 18-33, the Senate also rejected an amendment to a separate bill that would have given state legislators a big raise. Currently, they make $16,200 a year for the part-time job.

Under the amendment, legislators would make 25% of the governor’s salary, which amounts to about $43,750 a year.

Some legislators — mostly Democrats — urged their colleagues to approve the raise. They said low pay for legislators means only retirees or wealthy people can run for office.

“Stop being scared or let other folks tell you what you ought not to have,” said Sen. David Lucas, D-Macon.

Several Republicans argued against the pay hike, saying the raises would undermine the ideals of a citizen legislature and public service.

“Each one of us chose to run for this position knowing what it pays,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon.

The judicial pay increases approved Friday would tie judges’ pay to the salaries of federal judges in the Northern District of Georgia. One would give raises to superior court judges; the other raises pay for Georgia Supreme Court justices and other statewide judges.