X
Georgia House passes bill that expands definition of incest

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Legislature
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A bill that would define sex between a grandparent and a step-grandchild as incest passed the Georgia House of Representatives Thursday.

Current Georgia law defines incest as sexual intercourse between a variety of close relatives, including parents and children or stepchildren and grandparents and grandchildren. But it does not include grandparents and step-grandchildren among those relationships.

House Bill 327 would add the grandparent/step-grandchild relationship to the definition of incest. Rep. Mike Cameron, R-Rossville, said the bill would address a situation that arose in Georgia.

“We just need to send a message that we’re going to protect our young people against this,” Cameron told the House.

The bill passed by a vote of 166-0. It now goes to the state Senate.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

