Georgia House passes bill that expands definition of incest

A bill that would define sex between a grandparent and a step-grandchild as incest passed the Georgia House of Representatives Thursday.
Current Georgia law defines incest as sexual intercourse between a variety of close relatives, including parents and children or stepchildren and grandparents and grandchildren. But it does not include grandparents and step-grandchildren among those relationships.
House Bill 327 would add the grandparent/step-grandchild relationship to the definition of incest. Rep. Mike Cameron, R-Rossville, said the bill would address a situation that arose in Georgia.
“We just need to send a message that we’re going to protect our young people against this,” Cameron told the House.
The bill passed by a vote of 166-0. It now goes to the state Senate.
