Geoff Duncan endorses Harris, says he’s ‘committed to beating Donald Trump’

For Harris to have a chance at beating Trump in November, Duncan said she must reach out to undecided voters and resist the urge to demonize voters with differing views on policy.

“If Donald Trump wins the hearts and minds of the majority of the 10% in the middle and Kamala Harris doesn’t, then he’s going to be the next president,” Duncan said. “And then we’ve got real issues on our hands as Republicans.”

Also on the show, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms talked about Harris’ ties to Atlanta.

The political landscape has shifted since Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris, but Bottoms said Georgia remains at the center of the race and Harris’ political career.

“She is not a stranger to Atlanta and to the state of Georgia,” Bottoms said. “She has been coming here for a very long time. Even when she was running for Senate, she was coming to Georgia, having events here, and she has a very supportive group of donors here.”

Bottoms credited the Biden administration for passing infrastructure legislation, a victory that she said Georgia Republicans claim as their own despite not supporting the measure as it moved through Congress.

The former mayor said she expects to see fresh faces and an energized party at the Democratic National Convention next month, as Harris has shored up enough support from delegates to head the party ticket in November.

“We have momentum that none of us saw coming going into Chicago,” Bottoms said.

Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons, joins the show.