Fulton DA Willis: “I have at least four more years ahead of me”

“She does not have allegiance to the people of my county. She has allegiance to politics and the powerful’s interests,” Willis said of Kramer, an election attorney who previously worked for the Trump campaign and Georgia GOP. “Read between the lines: she doesn’t believe that everyone is afforded equal protection of the law.”

The DA later told reporters she has “at least four more years ahead of me.”

She called her overwhelming victory over primary opponent Christian Wise Smith “a mandate from all voters that what people want is a fair and just system.” It’s evidence, she said, “that voters don’t care about all the foolishness. They don’t care how many ugly stories are written. What they want is a DA that will be there and will treat them equally, and they know they have that in me.”

Willis didn’t discuss her election interference probe against former President Donald Trump and 14 others during her speech but at times alluded to it, vowing that no one is above the law. She ended her 14-minute remarks with a joke about drinking Grey Goose vodka, a nod to her testimony during a closely-followed evidentiary hearing in February.

The blue-clad crowd was peppered with members of Willis’ staff. But one guest was considered a surprise: Nathan Wade. The former special prosecutor became a national celebrity after defendants in the election case brought his onetime romantic relationship with Willis public as they sought to have the DA removed from the prosecution for it.