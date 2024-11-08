Elections
Elections

Some U.S. House races are still not called: Latest updates

Lights shine on the U.S. Capitol dome

Patrick Semansky/AP

Patrick Semansky/AP

Lights shine on the U.S. Capitol dome (Patrick Semansky/AP)
By AP and Staff Reports
1 hour ago

Heading into the weekend after Election Day, control over the U.S. House of Representatives hangs in the balance, teetering between a Republican or Democratic majority with dozens of races left to be called.

On Thursday, the GOP picked up two more seats in Pennsylvania, which became a stark battlefield of Democratic losses up and down the ticket. Democrats notched another win in New York, defeating a third Republican incumbent in that state.

Tallies are expected to drag on as California, in particular, counts mail-in ballots that are arriving in the week after the election. Republicans won control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday.

Here is a live view of the races for U.S. House, including the latest seats to be decided.

About the Author

AP and Staff Reports
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

GOP picks up more key House seats while Democrats insist they still have a path to a...
Placeholder Image

AP

Republicans make gains in numerous state legislatures. But Democrats also notch a few...
Placeholder Image

AP

The Latest: Republicans grow their Senate majority with a win in Pennsylvania
It's a fight to the finish in races that will determine control of Congress
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Cobb County will count some disputed ballots
Election 2024: Live recap of Election Day
How Georgia counties voted for president in 2024 compared to previous elections
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose