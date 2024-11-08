Heading into the weekend after Election Day, control over the U.S. House of Representatives hangs in the balance, teetering between a Republican or Democratic majority with dozens of races left to be called.

On Thursday, the GOP picked up two more seats in Pennsylvania, which became a stark battlefield of Democratic losses up and down the ticket. Democrats notched another win in New York, defeating a third Republican incumbent in that state.

Tallies are expected to drag on as California, in particular, counts mail-in ballots that are arriving in the week after the election. Republicans won control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday.