Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris after ABC News presidential debate

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, calling herself a “childless cat lady,” endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president after tonight’s presidential debate.

Swift made the endorsement in a social media post moments after Harris and former President Donald Trump clashed in Philadelphia over abortion, the economy and other issues.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”