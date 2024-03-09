Politics

David Shafer, defendant in Fulton election interference case, at Rome rally

By
1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump isn’t the only defendant in the Fulton County election interference case in Rome today.

David Shafer, former chairman of the Georgia GOP, is attending today’s Trump rally. Shafer was charged with eight felonies for his role in Trump’s alleged scheme to use Republican electors to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

As a condition of his bond, Shafer is prohibited from discussing the case with Trump or other co-defendants.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election22h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
15m ago

OPINION
For many Black women, Fani Willis case brings mixed emotions
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
6h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
22h ago
The Latest
On her home turf, Marjorie Taylor Greene rallies MAGA crowd
31m ago
Polk County commissioner voices support for Trump
34m ago
Dozens gather ahead of Atlanta rally
44m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
9h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
27m ago