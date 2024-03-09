David Shafer, defendant in Fulton election interference case, at Rome rally

Former President Donald Trump isn’t the only defendant in the Fulton County election interference case in Rome today.
David Shafer, former chairman of the Georgia GOP, is attending today’s Trump rally. Shafer was charged with eight felonies for his role in Trump’s alleged scheme to use Republican electors to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
As a condition of his bond, Shafer is prohibited from discussing the case with Trump or other co-defendants.
Spotted in the crowd at Trump’s rally in Rome: Former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, one of the 15 remaining codefendants in the Trump election interference case. #gapol https://t.co/E2bVjYq6n8— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 9, 2024
