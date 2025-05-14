“It expresses pride in the nation’s values, history and achievements while also fostering a sense of community among like-minded individuals.”

However, debate on the new license plate was divisive. In the Senate, the bill passed 33-23 along party lines. In the House, the measure passed 95-68, mostly along party lines.

Democrats criticized the measure as racist and antisemitic, pointing out that the slogan’s roots trace back to groups that shared beliefs with the Nazi party.

Republican State Rep. Deborah Silcox, whose district includes a large portion of Jewish residents, voted against the measure.

“Truly think about the long, the dark, the truly horrific history that these words bring today,” state Rep. Lisa Campbell said, during debate on the bill. “These words are known around the world to stand for hate.”

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

State Sen. Josh McLaurin suggested the license plate was pandering for Trump’s support and offered a cheeky amendment to change “America First” to “Donald J. Trump First.”

“The bill should reflect its true purpose as clearly as possible,” McLaurin, a Democrat from Sandy Springs, said.

Gooch voted against the amendment and pushed back on claims about ulterior motives for the new law.

The law goes into effect in January.

Specialty license plates may have a manufacturing fee, an annual registration fee and a special tag fee, with funds supporting related organizations and institutions. Funds for the “America First” license plate will be put toward the state’s general fund.

If 1,000 applications have not been submitted prior to Jan. 1, 2028, the license plate will no longer be manufactured.