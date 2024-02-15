Fulton hearing gets underway

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s fifth floor courtroom is packed with reporters, attorneys and a few curious members of the public as today’s blockbuster hearing begins.

Two defendants in the case are here: former Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer, who’s sitting behind the defense table, and onetime Black Voices for Trump head Harrison Floyd, who removed a white baseball cap as he stepped into the room.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis is not here as the hearing gets underway, but her special counsel, Nathan Wade is.