WATCH LIVE: Judge holds hearing to examine relationship of Trump prosecutors
Fulton hearing gets underway

57 minutes ago

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s fifth floor courtroom is packed with reporters, attorneys and a few curious members of the public as today’s blockbuster hearing begins.

Two defendants in the case are here: former Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer, who’s sitting behind the defense table, and onetime Black Voices for Trump head Harrison Floyd, who removed a white baseball cap as he stepped into the room.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis is not here as the hearing gets underway, but her special counsel, Nathan Wade is.

Other members of the crowd: former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, former Fulton prosecutor and Democratic candidate Charlie Bailey.

Tamar Hallerman