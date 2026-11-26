Politics Governor’s Mansion protesters take a victory lap — and a break “We did it.” Share Members of the Atlanta-based Regulate Guns Not Women group have protested every Friday at the Georgia Governor's Mansion since 2022. Bobbie Paul, Betsy Rivard, Janice Hall, and Jan Hackney are pictured at the Georgia Capitol in March of 2023. (Courtesy of Regulate Guns Not Women)

By Patricia Murphy 33 minutes ago

They protested in front of the Georgia Governor’s Mansion every Friday for the last four years, self-described “grannies” in apple-green T-shirts, waving signs of the same color that read, “Regulate Guns Not Women.” Janice Hall, “the glue” of the group according to her friends, said it all started with the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated a woman’s right to an abortion for the first time in nearly 50 years. Soon, Georgia enacted it’s six-week abortion ban and the Friday protests began. Judy Condor, a fellow Democrat, was the first to see the “Regulate Guns Not Women” motto and had it printed on a banner to display around the city. Looking to get the message in front of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, she went to the Governor’s Mansion, too.

“We wanted to bring attention and get people active,” Hall said. Related Story Eyes on appeals court as Georgians wait to see local impact of abortion ruling June 27, 2022 Reinforcements soon came, including Hall, who was active in her Peachtree Hills neighborhood. Bobbie Paul, a friend and deacon at Central Presbyterian Church, asked if she’d like to help distribute yard signs. “I said ‘sure,’ and realized we were really onto something,” Hall said. Paul had long been active with Atlanta Grandmothers for Peace, but said the Supreme Court decision made her feel like she needed to do more.

“It was outrage on my part,” she said. “I remember the days before Roe v. Wade.”

With Kemp and Georgia Republicans rolling back abortion rights and loosening gun restrictions in the state at the same time, Paul said the motto to “Regulate Guns Not Women” made perfect sense. “It sniffs out the hypocrisy that you can walk into Publix with an AK-47 over your shoulder, fully loaded, and nobody will touch you,” she said. “But you tell a woman that she can’t do anything when she suddenly finds out at seven weeks she’s pregnant or doctors will go to jail, it’s just plain wrong.” Carol Baird holds up a sign that reads "Regulate Guns Not Women" across from the Governor’s Mansion in May 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC) The Friday Governor’s Mansion group grew as time went on. When a gunman opened fire on a Midtown medical office in 2023, more than 100 protesters showed up, including young mothers with strollers.

Along with their signature signs, buttons and T-shirts, Hall started a Facebook page to share news of the group with supporters. People from more than 40 states ordered yard signs and T-shirts. When they took 2,000 buttons to the Atlanta Pride Parade, they quickly ran out.

Related Story PHOTOS: Shooting at Midtown high-rise leaves 2 dead, including suspected gunman October 20, 2021 With their bright green T-shirts and buttons, the group was visible beyond the Governor’s Mansion, including at Democratic fundraisers, local parades, and state Capitol news conferences. Together they rode a float in the Inman Park Halloween Parade dressed as members of the U.S. Supreme Court that had overturned Roe v. Wade. They dubbed themselves, “The Supremes and the Bad Dreams.” One of the biggest moments came in 2024 when then President Joe Biden spotted Jan Hackney, one of the group’s members, in the front row of an Atlanta rally wearing a bright green pin and put a pin on himself. “Regulate guns not women!” Biden said from the stage. The effort remained homegrown the entire time. “Our T-shirt shop was my kitchen table,” Hall said. “Bobbie had the warehouse, which was her front porch in Inman Park. Our sign shop was in Jan’s basement.”

Hackney, who ran unsuccessfully for the state House in 2004 and 2006, said she never felt discouraged during the protests, even after Trump won again in 2024, because of the honks and waves of encouragement they kept getting on Fridays in front of the Governor’s Mansion.

“I always thought every time we were out there was going to make a difference, and I think it did,” she said. Hall agreed. “You have to just know that eventually things are going to change. And if you want to be part of the change, then you just keep going,” she said, adding, “Also, we were having fun.” Speaking of fun, Hackney said the group never did get invited inside by Kemp. But last Christmas, they put a big red bow on a banner, signed it, and walked it over to the state troopers guarding the mansion to give to the governor. “I don’t know if he ever got it, but we tried,” Hackney said. The ladies held their last protest on the Friday before the 2026 elections. They didn’t know how the results would go, but agreed that they had made a difference with every button and yard sign they distributed and with every Friday they waved in front of the mansion.