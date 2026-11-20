Politics No deal yet on federal government funding, but no appetite for shutdown Members of Georgia’s congressional delegation say they expect Congress to pass a stopgap government funding bill and prevent a shutdown on Dec. 11. Share U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol following House Republican caucus elections in Washington, DC on Nov. 10, 2026. (Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Tia Mitchell 11 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are hoping to avoid another government shutdown before a Dec. 11 deadline, while also looking to restrict money for the war in Iran. Still, even without an agreement on Iran, there is little appetite on either side of the aisle to end the year with a government shutdown. “There is no stomach for that,” U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, said. “Democrats don’t want that. We don’t want that. It doesn’t help anybody.” Related Story Georgia’s Senate GOP leader leaves room for Medicaid talks after rout November 19, 2026 What is most likely is a continuing resolution — stopgap legislation that keeps the government funded at current levels for several weeks or months. Members of Georgia delegation say they expect a “clean CR,” meaning the bill will deal with little else but the extension of government funding.

Republicans hold small majorities in the House and Senate until the new Congress is installed in January, meaning they will take the lead on negotiating the CR. But they will need to collaborate with Democrats to ensure the bill has enough votes to pass, and the main detail to be ironed out is whether the CR extends funding just a matter of weeks, months or even for the remainder of the fiscal year. So far, leadership has not indicated which direction they will take. And with dozens of House Republicans missing votes this week, members were sent home early on Thursday and the only legislation brought to the floor this week were non-controversial bills with overwhelming support. U.S. Rep. Everton Blair, D-Lilburn, said that does not bode well for the much more complicated topic of funding government agencies. He said a CR would help buy time for Democrats to take control and put their stamp on future funding bills.

“The minimum that we can do is just go ahead and punt to February when we have a Congress that actually is trying to get something done,” Blair said.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Marietta Democrat, said she is still considering her position on a temporary spending bill if it doesn’t address her concerns about the Iran war. She said she will weigh options on the table against what she thinks is best for her constituents.

“I’m willing to vote in the best interests of what I believe is best for America, best for Georgia,” she said. Related Story How Jon Ossoff turned the tables on Georgia Republicans November 4, 2026 Although a government shutdown appears increasingly unlikely, the concerns over spending on the war could bleed into another high-priority bill: the National Defense Authorization Act. Congress has renewed the bill annually since its inception in 1961. But this year’s negotiations have crept along slowly because of the unpopular war backed by President Donald Trump. The steep losses Republicans experienced during the midterms, partially because of voters’ frustrations over high gas and fertilizer prices caused by the war, have only made finalizing the NDAA tougher.

Because the bill outlines national defense priorities and projects, there are some lawmakers who want it to be used as a vehicle to rein in spending on the war. McCormick said it’s too early to know where those discussions will go, but he does think that Republicans should figure out a way to achieve their goal of ending Iran’s nuclear threat while figuring out how to end the war that helped fuel the blue wave in the midterms.