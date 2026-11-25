Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms will officially become the nation’s first Black female governor at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 in a ceremony at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.
The former Atlanta mayor beat Republican Rick Jackson earlier this month by 9 percentage points, ending 24 years of Republican control of the state.
Bottoms will take the oath of office as Georgia’s 84th governor at the 680,000 square-foot basketball arena in the heart of downtown “due to tremendous interest in the event,” said Tharon Johnson, chief of staff for Bottoms’ transition team.
“Ahead of inauguration, Governor-elect Bottoms is working with her transition team to hit the ground running on day one with an agenda of lowering costs, creating opportunity and building a stronger future for every Georgia community,” he said.