Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, who became the nation’s first Black woman elected governor, waves at her midterm election watch party at the Marriott Marquis Atlanta on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Arvin Temkar for the AJC)

The former Atlanta mayor will be inaugurated at State Farm Arena.

The former Atlanta mayor will be inaugurated at State Farm Arena.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms will officially become the nation’s first Black female governor at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 in a ceremony at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

The former Atlanta mayor beat Republican Rick Jackson earlier this month by 9 percentage points, ending 24 years of Republican control of the state.

Bottoms will take the oath of office as Georgia’s 84th governor at the 680,000 square-foot basketball arena in the heart of downtown “due to tremendous interest in the event,” said Tharon Johnson, chief of staff for Bottoms’ transition team.

“Ahead of inauguration, Governor-elect Bottoms is working with her transition team to hit the ground running on day one with an agenda of lowering costs, creating opportunity and building a stronger future for every Georgia community,” he said.