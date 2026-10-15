Jon Ossoff hauls in $33M as Georgia Senate race enters final weeks

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff raised $33 million over the last three months, giving the Georgia Democrat a massive financial advantage as he heads into the final stretch of his reelection campaign with $26 million in the bank.
The eye-popping haul reflects Democrats’ confidence in defending a U.S. Senate seat in a state Republican President Donald Trump carried in 2024, even as Georgia begins to slip off the national battleground map.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has yet to report his third-quarter fundraising totals. But he has lagged far behind Ossoff in the money race. He ended June with $2.1 million cash on hand, compared to roughly $42 million in Ossoff’s coffers.
National groups are increasingly shifting resources toward more competitive Senate contests in Alaska, Kansas and Ohio.
Just this week, the Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC pulled its Georgia advertising for the week, citing Collins’ “floundering” campaign.
Ossoff, meanwhile, used two debates to hammer Collins as a “pathetic” Trump devotee, while Collins portrayed Ossoff as a hopeless liberal funded by out-of-state donors.
Ossoff’s campaign said the money came from more than 760,000 contributions, with an average donation of $46. Nearly 97% of contributions were $100 or less, a sign of the small-dollar fundraising operation that has helped power his reelection bid.
The campaign has also transferred $3.7 million this cycle to the Democratic Party of Georgia to help other candidates win statewide elections.
Republicans aren’t abandoning Collins. Trump is headed to the northwest Georgia city of Dalton on Friday to campaign with Collins and billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson, the GOP nominee for governor, to energize the party’s base.
Ossoff’s campaign is signaling it won’t let up, either. His aides say the Democrat plans to spend every dollar of his remaining $26 million on TV advertising, canvassing and other grassroots efforts in the final weeks of the campaign.
“Sen. Ossoff is known for building juggernaut political operations, and his reelection campaign continues to build unstoppable momentum, including boosting Democrats up and down the ballot in Georgia, heading into Election Day,” campaign manager Ellen Foster said.