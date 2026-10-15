Politics Jon Ossoff hauls in $33M as Georgia Senate race enters final weeks The Democrat intends to devote the rest of his $26M campaign fund to defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. Share U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks to the panel during an Atlanta Press Club general election senatorial debate, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Greg Bluestein 1 hour ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff raised $33 million over the last three months, giving the Georgia Democrat a massive financial advantage as he heads into the final stretch of his reelection campaign with $26 million in the bank. The eye-popping haul reflects Democrats’ confidence in defending a U.S. Senate seat in a state Republican President Donald Trump carried in 2024, even as Georgia begins to slip off the national battleground map. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has yet to report his third-quarter fundraising totals. But he has lagged far behind Ossoff in the money race. He ended June with $2.1 million cash on hand, compared to roughly $42 million in Ossoff’s coffers.

National groups are increasingly shifting resources toward more competitive Senate contests in Alaska, Kansas and Ohio. Just this week, the Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC pulled its Georgia advertising for the week, citing Collins’ “floundering” campaign. Ossoff, meanwhile, used two debates to hammer Collins as a “pathetic” Trump devotee, while Collins portrayed Ossoff as a hopeless liberal funded by out-of-state donors.

Ossoff’s campaign said the money came from more than 760,000 contributions, with an average donation of $46. Nearly 97% of contributions were $100 or less, a sign of the small-dollar fundraising operation that has helped power his reelection bid.