Politics Georgia GOP activists leave midterm convention energized Facing tough midterm headwinds, activists turned to President Trump. ‘He’s our leader,’ one Georgia attendee said. President Donald Trump takes center stage at the Republican convention in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

By Tia Mitchell 25 minutes ago Share

DALLAS — At the Republican Party’s midterm convention, Georgia delegates were in two of the final rows of floor seating. But the activists attending the two-day affair said they still felt plenty of energy from the main stage. Vikki Consiglio, a Baldwin County resident and finance chair for the Georgia GOP, said she came to Texas to become a more powerful surrogate for President Donald Trump and Republicans on the ballot. “The purpose is to get the information that we need to take back home, get us energized, get us excited to hold rallies back home to get out and vote in the midterms,” she said.

There were two Georgians who made it to the main stage on Thursday, the convention’s second night. George Glezmann, an Atlanta-based mechanic for Delta Air Lines, spoke about being held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan for 835 days after traveling to the country on vacation. He told the crowd that President Joe Biden did nothing for two years, but Trump, after taking office in January 2025, had him free in two months. “Captives need to know somebody is working for them,” he said. “President Trump delivered.” U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, spoke on Thursday about the impact Trump’s endorsement had on shaping which Republicans would emerge from the primaries to face Democratic opponents in November. He said Democrats had nominated people who were too far left, creating a stark contrast to the veterans, law enforcement officers and former athletes on the GOP side.

“Across our country, Democrats are nominating candidates for Congress who hate our values, hate our culture, and even hate our great American sports like football,” he said.

Jack challenged Republicans to get out the vote and ensure their candidates are elected in November. The speeches on Thursday hit on multiple themes, including the Make America Healthy Again movement, tax cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and foreign policy. There also was a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as attendees marked one year since his assassination. But Trump remained the focus. The president closed the convention with another speech after delivering remarks for nearly two hours on Wednesday. Speakers praised his policies, and Trump told those watching that he wanted them to treat the midterm elections as if his name is on the ballot. Wendell McNeal, a Madison resident who is active with his county Republican Party, said he thinks this is the right move. “He resonates,” McNeal said. “I think it’s good. He’s our leader.”

Rufus Montgomery, a longtime GOP activist in Atlanta, wore a cowboy hat inside the arena, watched attentively as Trump spoke on Wednesday night and chuckled at his jokes. Montgomery said the convention accomplished Trump’s mission to attract support for Republicans on the ballot. “He was engaging; he was humorous,” Montgomery said. “He made his points. He put forward the case for Republicans winning in the midterms.” Jack; U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson; and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, were the only members of Georgia’s congressional delegation who attended the convention. Collins, who is running to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, addressed the convention Wednesday in a primetime appearance. Other elected officials and candidates, including the party’s nominee for governor, Rick Jackson, decided to stay in Georgia as the stretch run begins for the November election. U.S. Rep. Clay Fuller, who took office after winning a special election in April, has been a reliable conservative voice on social media. But he said he chose not to attend the convention because he wanted to prioritize attending the services on Friday in New York City marking 25 years since 9/11.