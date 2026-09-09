Politics Republicans’ midterm convention is all about Trump U.S. Reps. Mike Collins, who is running for Senate, and Brian Jack are the only two Georgia elected officials given speaking roles. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is one of two Georgia politicians who will be speaking at the GOP midterm convention. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Tia Mitchell 55 minutes ago Share

The state purpose of the Republican Party’s first midterm convention is to boost candidates in competitive races across the country. But star of this two-night affair will be President Donald Trump. Trump will deliver a keynote address to close out Day 1 on Wednesday night. He will return to the stage Thursday to give closing remarks. All of the programming, which will consist of more than 100 speakers, is focused on celebrating Trump’s agenda during his second term. “This president promised no tax on tips, and he passed it,” Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon said. “He promised no tax on overtime pay, and he passed that. I think we’re going to hear from people who are going to talk about how meaningful these policies have been to them, their families and their ability to live out their American dream.”

McKoon will lead a delegation of Georgia Republican insiders just like he would during a presidential year convention. But there will be no party business discussed in Dallas, such as nominating candidates or agreeing to a policy platform. State parties were encouraged to use their delegate slots this year to help raise money. Republican activist Debbie Dooley, in a post on her Substack, said delegates paid $25,000, while the cost to be an alternate delegate was $15,000, and guests paid $10,000. Delegates will have the best seats in the house and have access to other events and programming during the day. Free general admission tickets were made available in recent weeks for rank-and-file activists and the public. Augusta native and conservative influencer CJ Pearson was assigned a slot on Creator’s Row. He will conduct interviews with candidates and activists, creating content for his social media feed.

Pearson said the convention will provide an opportunity to remind Americans about all the things Trump has accomplished since returning to the White House in January 2025.

“In the recent months, we talked a lot about international issues and what’s going on in Iran,” Pearson said. “I think this will be a great time for us to actually talk about the domestic agenda that has continued to deliver for people all across the country at every corner of it, as well.” Two Georgians, U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, the deputy chair of the party’s campaign arm for House races, and Rep. Mike Collins, the party’s nominee for Senate, are scheduled to deliver remarks. Collins, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in one of the higher profile contests in the nation, was given a primetime slot Wednesday, during the 7 p.m. hour. In a statement over the weekend, he said he plans to make the case for why voters should help him pull off an upset. “I’m looking forward to joining Republicans from across the country to expose Jon Ossoff’s failed far-left agenda and show the American people how it’s made our nation less safe and less prosperous,” he said.