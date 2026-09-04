Former Gov. Sonny Perdue throws political weight behind Jackson campaign

Perdue is among the state’s top Republicans stumping for Jackson despite the billionaire healthcare executive’s outsider messaging.

Perdue is among the state’s top Republicans stumping for Jackson despite the billionaire healthcare executive’s outsider messaging.

PERRY — Just over 60 days before the November election, former Gov. Sonny Perdue urged a crowd of Republican voters to tap into their personal networks to help propel GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson to victory.

“Each of you has friends — you’ve got a sphere of influence,” he said Friday. “You go to church with, people you work with, your family, your friends. You know the most important advertisement that they can get? You saying, ‘I believe in Rick Jackson.’”

The former governor and current University System of Georgia chancellor took the stage at The Muse Theatre in Perry to rally support for Jackson, who is counting on strong turnout in rural Georgia to help him defeat his Democratic opponent, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.