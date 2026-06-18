Politics Democrats warn Georgia redistricting fight is far from over Republican leaders shelved a push to redraw political boundaries this summer, but Democrats fear the effort could return after the November elections. Protestors stand on the steps of the Geogria Capitol building in Atlanta during the Georgia legialtive special session on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Tamar Hallerman and Greg Bluestein 12 minutes ago Share

Georgia Democrats celebrated Wednesday after Republican leaders abandoned their push to redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts this summer. But many also greeted the news with skepticism, warning that GOP leaders could revive the effort after the November elections, when the political fallout might be less severe. “It is a win for the people of Georgia, who clearly stood up and said we’re not going to have this and made the Republicans back down,” state Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey said moments after the delay was announced. Still, he questioned whether Republicans were merely delaying the fight.

“Are they trying to be cute with this, and are they trying to leave a back door open? Because we’re going to make sure the people of Georgia understand that as well,” he said. In a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, House Speaker Jon Burns cited pending litigation over the state’s current maps as the reason why the redistricting push should be paused. He said lawmakers would also insist on gathering public input. “We look forward to holding joint reapportionment meetings to hear from voters in every corner of the state, ensuring every citizen of our state has an opportunity to make their voice heard in a fair and bipartisan environment,” Burns said.

Burns and other GOP leaders haven’t ruled out revisiting the maps later this year, something that President Donald Trump has urged after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that rolled back Voting Rights Act protections.

The reversal frustrated some Republican leaders. Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones both called for legislators to move ahead with the overhaul, and Jones told a closed-door Senate caucus meeting that waiting would only prolong the fight. State House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, announces that Republicans won’t redraw the state’s political maps during the special session starting in Atlanta on June 17, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Other Republicans also wanted to keep pushing. State Sen. Greg Dolezal, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, said he wanted the party to move ahead with redistricting this session. But he was outnumbered by fellow Republicans. “Georgia doesn’t redraw maps on demand,” said state Rep. Steven Sainz, a Kings Bay Republican. “We do it carefully, constitutionally and with the people’s input at the forefront.” A temporary reprieve? For Democrats, the reprieve could be temporary. Republicans could still move to eliminate majority-minority districts later this year, especially if Democrats win control of the House or capture the Governor’s Mansion in November. A federal ruling on still-pending litigation could also force legislators back into the process.

Democratic state Rep. Saira Draper of Atlanta said Republicans must be clear about their long-term plan. “They need to break it down with voters about what their intentions are, because if their intentions are just to bring this back after November … before we go into a new administration, that is cowardly,” she said. “Voters will see right through it.” Democrats were already turning the moment into a show of force before the retreat was announced. Hundreds of activists packed the second-floor of the state Capitol on Wednesday, waving “Say No To Jim Crow 2.0″ signs and chants of “no new maps.” And even as Burns and other Republican leaders outlined the reversal, they were drowned out by demonstrators opposed to the redistricting push. People gather outside of Big Bethel AME Church before the Pilgrimage for Voting Rights through downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Earlier that morning, a crowd gathered at Big Bethel AME Church to hear speeches from Black faith leaders and voting rights advocates before marching to the Capitol. They shared a united demand that Republican leaders should formally commit to not altering the state’s maps until after the 2030 Census, when redistricting is mandated under the Constitution.