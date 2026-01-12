Politics

‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: The 2026 legislative session begins

AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss what to expect under the Gold Dome as the 40-day session kicks off.
The AJC’s Greg Bluestein (from left), Patricia Murphy and Shane Backler interview state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, at the Capitol. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)
The AJC’s Greg Bluestein (from left), Patricia Murphy and Shane Backler interview state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, at the Capitol. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)
By
39 minutes ago

As Georgia’s 2026 legislative session begins Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior political reporter Greg Bluestein and political columnist Patricia Murphy will discuss what to expect under the Gold Dome.

Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast will feature Murphy and Bluestein breaking down the political fights and policy priorities likely to dominate the 40-day session at the state Capitol.

Murphy will share highlights from her one-on-one interview with House Speaker Jon Burns, recorded at his home in rural Newington. In it, the Republican outlines his plans to tackle affordability, literacy and property tax relief.

New episodes of “Politically Georgia” are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

The Latest

Aftermath on Sapelo Island

Gullah Geechee face new development, tax challenges on Sapelo Island

The Gullah Geechee of Sapelo Island: What to know

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Brian Kemp’s legislative agenda remains a mystery as session looms

Keep Reading

Meet the 30-somethings aiming to remake Georgia’s congressional delegation

Trump wants states to back down on AI laws. Will Georgia follow along?

Democratic governor candidates test their messages in Savannah forum

Featured

cellphones

Will Georgia expand school cellphone ban? Most state bans include high schools.

OPINION

Gridlock Guy: Bright headlights spark reader complaints, advice

Man killed in shooting at Gwinnett home, police say