‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: The 2026 legislative session begins

The AJC's Greg Bluestein (from left), Patricia Murphy and Shane Backler interview state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, at the Capitol.

AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss what to expect under the Gold Dome as the 40-day session kicks off.

Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast will feature Murphy and Bluestein breaking down the political fights and policy priorities likely to dominate the 40-day session at the state Capitol.

As Georgia’s 2026 legislative session begins Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior political reporter Greg Bluestein and political columnist Patricia Murphy will discuss what to expect under the Gold Dome.

Murphy will share highlights from her one-on-one interview with House Speaker Jon Burns, recorded at his home in rural Newington. In it, the Republican outlines his plans to tackle affordability, literacy and property tax relief.

