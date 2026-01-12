‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: The 2026 legislative session begins

As Georgia’s 2026 legislative session begins Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior political reporter Greg Bluestein and political columnist Patricia Murphy will discuss what to expect under the Gold Dome.
Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast will feature Murphy and Bluestein breaking down the political fights and policy priorities likely to dominate the 40-day session at the state Capitol.
Murphy will share highlights from her one-on-one interview with House Speaker Jon Burns, recorded at his home in rural Newington. In it, the Republican outlines his plans to tackle affordability, literacy and property tax relief.
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
