Politics Georgia Democrats decry House vote to reopen federal government All nine Republicans in Georgia’s U.S. House delegation voted for the funding package; five Democrats were against. Delta Air Lines departure screens at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport display cancellations affecting passengers on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. The airport saw hundreds of flight cancellations as the government shutdown disrupted the aviation industry nationwide. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Wednesday to reopen the federal government, sending the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature. All but two Republicans voted in favor of the package to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Nearly every Democrat voted against the plan because it did not include language preventing health care subsidies from expiring at the end of the year.

Georgia’s five Democrats opposed the bill, joining all but six members of their party. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, said he “voted no on this spending bill and proudly.” “It does nothing to protect the health care of the American citizens,” he said. “That’s what this fight was all about.” Democrats in the House said they were willing to prolong the shutdown over the health care issue, even after eight Senate Democrats voted with Republicans Monday night to advance the legislation. The bill includes full-year spending plans for veterans’ affairs, military construction, agriculture and food programs, and the legislative branch. The rest of the government is funded until Jan. 30, meaning there is the risk of another government shutdown in a little more than two months.

The legislation also requires workers laid off during the shutdown to be rehired, limits the White House’s ability to carry out mass layoffs through January and guarantees that workers furloughed during the shutdown will receive back pay.

House Republicans mostly backed the bill. The two exceptions were Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who generally opposes short-term spending bills, and Florida’s Greg Steube, who opposed language in the bill allowing senators investigated after Jan. 6 to sue the government. U.S. Rep. Austin Scott strongly disagreed with that provision being included in the legislation and has introduced a separate bill to repeal it. Still, he spoke during floor debate to encourage Democrats to support the legislation reopening the government. “The American farmer needs this bill to pass,” Scott, R-Tifton, said. “American soldiers needs this bill to pass. Our air traffic controllers need this bill to pass. The men and women who protect us here in this Capitol and all federal law enforcement need this bill to pass.” How members of Georgia’s U.S. House delegation voted on the government funding bill, H.R. 5371 “Yes” U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton “No” U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany