Democrats are debating strategy headed into the 2026 midterms.
On Wednesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk with former Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux about her calls for Democrats to move beyond identity politics after 2024 losses and focus on a unifying message that appeals to Georgia’s diverse electorate.
“I want Democrats to seize the center so firmly and so broadly that they build an enduring coalition for decades to come,” said Bourdeaux.
On the other side of the party, A’shanti Gholar, who worked for the DNC in 2016, disagrees.
Gholar is currently the president and CEO of Emerge America, an organization that recruits, trains and provides a network to Democratic women who want to run for office. They boast powerful Georgia alumnae such as U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath.
Gholar says it’s time for Democrats to double down on representation.
“There are great Democrats in the South, there are great democratic women in the South. They just needed the investment.” she said. “I’m super honest about the fact that a reason why the Democratic Party is in the position that it is in the South is because we stopped making those investments in the 1960s.”
