Democrats are debating strategy headed into the 2026 midterms.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk with former Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux about her calls for Democrats to move beyond identity politics after 2024 losses and focus on a unifying message that appeals to Georgia’s diverse electorate.

“I want Democrats to seize the center so firmly and so broadly that they build an enduring coalition for decades to come,” said Bourdeaux.